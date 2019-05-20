Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Ogunquit's 2019 Production of JERSEY BOYS

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the Ogunquit Playhouse's 2019 production of Jersey Boys! Check out the photos below!

The Boys are back! The multi-Tony Award-winning, international sensation that took Broadway and the world by storm, and performed to sold-out houses during its run, returns to the Ogunquit Playhouse by popular demand. Jersey Boys takes audiences on an exhilarating journey behind the music of mega-stars Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

Follow the incredible story of four guys bound by One Dream, who worked their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Audiences around the world have gone wild over the electrifying performances of the golden greats that took these hometown boys from Jersey all the way to the top of the charts: "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Dawn," "My Eyes Adored You," and many more. You're sure to leave exclaiming, "Oh, What a Night!"





