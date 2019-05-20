Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Ogunquit's 2019 Production of JERSEY BOYS

May. 20, 2019  

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the Ogunquit Playhouse's 2019 production of Jersey Boys! Check out the photos below!

The Boys are back! The multi-Tony Award-winning, international sensation that took Broadway and the world by storm, and performed to sold-out houses during its run, returns to the Ogunquit Playhouse by popular demand. Jersey Boys takes audiences on an exhilarating journey behind the music of mega-stars Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

Follow the incredible story of four guys bound by One Dream, who worked their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Audiences around the world have gone wild over the electrifying performances of the golden greats that took these hometown boys from Jersey all the way to the top of the charts: "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Dawn," "My Eyes Adored You," and many more. You're sure to leave exclaiming, "Oh, What a Night!"

Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Ogunquit's 2019 Production of JERSEY BOYS

Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Ogunquit's 2019 Production of JERSEY BOYS

Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Ogunquit's 2019 Production of JERSEY BOYS

Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Ogunquit's 2019 Production of JERSEY BOYS



Related Articles View More Maine Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Ogunquit's 2019 Production of JERSEY BOYS
  • THE LEGEND OF THE BANANA KID at The Public Theatre
  • Portland Stage Studio Series Presents Workshop of DEATH WINGS
  • Snow Pond Center For The Arts Presents BROADWAY UNDER THE STARS: The Classics Of Rodgers And Hammerstein
  • TREASURE ISLAND Brings High Seas Adventure To The Stage At Penobscot Theatre Company
  • JERSEY BOYS To Open Ogunquit Playhouse 87th Season

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup