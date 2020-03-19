Penobscot Theatre Dramatic Academy To Offer Playwriting Contest And Online Content

Penobscot Theatre Dramatic Academy has announced the return of Northern Writes (Jr. Edition), as well as an online story hour and drama activities for students age 4 to 18.

Northern Writes Jr. Playwriting Contest

Children 4 to 18 are encouraged to write a short play! Submissions will be considered for production in a special junior version of the Northern Writes New Play Festival. The festival will take place in the 2020/2021 DA season. Plays should aim to be five to fifteen minutes in length. Completed scripts must be sent to Ben Layman, Director of Education at education@penobscottheatre.org, no later than May 31, 2020. A parent or guardian must make the submission.

Virtual Story Hour:

Dramatic Academy will hold two daily story hours for children via Facebook live beginning Monday March 23rd. At 11:30 am each day, our "tiny" friends (ages 4 to 7) can tune in for an interactive reading of a children's picture book. Then, at 4pm daily, older students (ages 7 to 14) are encouraged to tune in as our artists share one chapter per day of a classic children's novel. The first offering will be The Secret Garden by Frances Hodgson Burnett. To take advantage of story hour, visit our Dramatic Academy Facebook page and request membership. A

Daily Drama Activity:

Beginning Monday March 23, Penobscot Theatre Dramatic Academy will post a daily video that will serve as a challenge to young actors! Students will be provided with instructions for participation in a creative activity that is based in the fundamentals of acting. Students will be encouraged to film their activity and have their parent or guardian submit the video for sharing with their peer group via the Dramatic Academy Facebook page. As well as the daily challenge, there will be an example of an acting game that can be played at home! To access the daily video visit the Dramatic Academy Facebook page and request membership.





