Penobscot Theatre Company Announces Fall Dramatic Academy Classes

Dramatic Academy launches into orbit with announcing new class offerings for kids, teens, and adults.

Get ready for take-off this fall as Penobscot Theatre Company's Dramatic Academy launches into orbit with announcing new class offerings for kids, teens, and adults.

Students of all ages are invited to join in the fun with virtual classes that are set to expand creative horizons like never before. After the success of summer Zoom classes Director of Education, Ben Layman, has cultivated an innovative way to engage with students near and far, "we have paired with our own beloved teachers as well as exceptional local artists to provide a truly original new program. There is something for everyone," Layman reports, "and we couldn't be happier to be able to maintain student safety while still providing challenging and fun content!"

With all courses being offered through Zoom technology - Penobscot Theatre Company is thrilled to have the opportunity to expand storytelling across different platforms such as puppetry, radio broadcast, and movement. Additionally, smaller class sizes allow for more one on one connections, "It is important that students are not only still collaborating with each other on this New Medium - but really exploring the power of their own creativity as well" states Layman. Enrollment is now open and classes blast off in September!

FALL OFFERINGS:

TINY THESPIANS

Tuesday and Thursday from 3:30 to 4pm

September 8 - November 5

Ages: 4 to 6

Price: $250.00

Class Limit: 6 students

A fun, high-energy class focusing on storytelling and imagination exploration! Come learn a spooky Halloween poem with Director Ben Layman.

SLEEPY: A FALL FABLE

Monday and Wednesday 4pm to 6:30pm

September 7 - November 4

Ages 7-11

Price: $450.00

Class Limit: 15 Students

Sleepy Hollow reimagined as a shadow box puppet show! Students will work with local artist Kat Johnson and director Ben Layman to tell a story in this fascinating new format.

TAP AND JAZZ FOR MUSICAL THEATRE

Tuesdays, 5pm to 6pm

September 8 - November 3

Ages: 7-12

Price: $250.00

Class Limit: 10 students

Come learn the basic steps used in Broadway Choreography with instructor Joey Cullinane of the Joffrey Ballet.

THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW: A RADIO DRAMA

Tuesday and Thursday 4pm to 6:30 pm

September 8 - November 5

Ages 12-18

Price: $450.00

Class Limit: 15 students

The classic tale scripted for radio broadcast. Students will work with local artist and nationally syndicated radio personality Neil Graham and Director Ben Layman in exploring sound design and voice acting. Final product to be aired on WERU Community Radio.

MUSICAL THEATRE DANCE

Friday's 5pm-6pm

September 11- November 6

Ages: 13-18

Price: $250.00

Class Limit: 10 Students

Join instructor Joey Cullinane of the Joffrey Ballet as he explores the world of dance for Musical Theatre.

THE ARTIST'S WAY

Saturdays from 1pm to 3pm

September 12 - November 28

Ages: 18 and up

Price: $120.00

Adults: This one is for you! Join us in a guided exploration of Julia Cameron's beloved book, The Artist's Way with Los Angeles-based instructor Jennifer Seifert. Unblock your creativity with specialized coaching and hands on creations. Perfect for anyone wanting to set their creative spirit free!

Students should be enrolled via our website at penobscottheatre.org or by calling the box office at 207-942-3333 prior to the first class. Full payment will be required at the time of registration. Any questions can be directed to Ben Layman, Director of Education, at education@penobscottheatre.org

Shows View More Maine Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You