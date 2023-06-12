KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!

Opera Maine Will Stage Comic Opera CINDERELLA

Performances are on Thursday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 30 at 2:30 p.m.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

Opera Maine Will Stage Comic Opera CINDERELLA

Opera Maine invites you to spectacular live singing and theater for its 29th season mainstage production of Cinderella (La Cenerentola) by Gioachino Rossini at Merrill Auditorium on Thursday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 30 at 2:30 p.m. The story of the opera, written by librettist Jacopo Ferretti, tells the familiar and beloved tale of Cinderella, but it is not the Disney version with a pumpkin carriage or glass slippers. It is filled with hijinks and fun, and brilliant music.

“Whether you're 9 or 90 years old you're going to laugh at the comedic shenanigans of these wonderful singers,” said Opera Maine Artistic Director, Dona D. Vaughn. “This is an enchanting and entertaining opera.”

Cinderella will be performed in Italian with English translations projected above the stage. It will be 2.5 hours long and will have one intermission. Opera Maine is grateful to OceanView at Falmouth and Cumberland Crossing for their Season Sponsorship.

Maestro Israel Gursky conducts the Opera Maine Orchestra in his sixth appearance with the company. Dona D. Vaughn, Opera Maine's Artistic Director, directs a superb cast headed by Hongni Wu (Angelina, also known as Cinderella), Jack Swanson (Don Ramiro, the prince), Patrick Carfizzi (Don Magnifico, the evil stepfather), Robert Mellon (Dandini, the disguised valet), and Katherine Henly and Rachel Barg as the nasty stepsisters Clorinda and Tisbe. William Guanbo Su plays Alidoro, the philosopher who takes the place of the fairy godmother.

Opera Maine will continue its “Opera for All!” program this season with free tickets for anyone aged 25 and younger to attend Cinderella. Visit Click Here to reserve your free ticket.

Recommended For You