Monmouth Community Players Presents WHEN RADIO WAS KING: A RETURN TO THE 60S

Before there was Netflix, Hulu and cable TV, families would crowd around the radio to listen to their favorite shows. The Monmouth Community Players invites audiences to travel back in time to the 1960's and experience a live radio show in their fifth annual production of "When Radio Was King." This production is being directed by Josie French of Lewiston, produced by Danny Gay of Monmouth, with Ginger Smith of Winthrop as box office manager and Kyle Mansur of Auburn as light and sound operator.

The audience can expect to see an authentic old-time radio show, complete with old vaudeville comedy routines, sketches and commercials including sound effects - just like they would experience if they were in the audience of a real radio program. If you had a problem, how would it compare to those of Helen Trent? Would you enjoy a trip to the zoo with Popeye and friends? Can you solve the 5 Minute Mystery? Come enjoy these skits along with some beautiful songs of the era.

The cast is a mixture of vocal and comedic talent, ages ranging from 13 to 70+, consisting of: Andy Tolman of Readfield; Jane Mitchell of Greene; Danny Gay of North Monmouth; Karen Lipovsky of Monmouth; Jocelyn Curtis of Lisbon Falls; Debby and Ken Mansur of Auburn; Deb Kramlich of Gray; Cade Parker of Augusta; Shawn Jiminez of W. Gardiner; Jeff Fairfield of Farmingdale; Patrick and Amy Hamlin of Wales; Amy Griswold of Winthrop; Kathryn Ross of Gardiner; Jennifer White, Adam Dawes and Josie French of Lewiston.

The show will be performed at the historic Cumston Hall in downtown Monmouth. The audience will be required to wear masks while in the building. The show runs one weekend, February 18-20, 2022 at 7:30 pm Friday, 2pm and 7:30 pm Saturday and at 2pm on Sunday. Tickets are $18 for General Admission and $15 for Students and Seniors. To order tickets, or for more information regarding the theater and Covid19 protocols, please visit MCP's website at www.monmouthcommunityplayers.org, or call (207)370-9566.