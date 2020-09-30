Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Midcoast Symphony Orchestra Will Hold Open Rehearsal

Article Pixel

The event takes place on Saturday October 10 at 2:30 p.m.

Sep. 30, 2020  

Midcoast Symphony Orchestra will present an outdoor rehearsal of 13 string players. The ensemble will play the first movement of Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No. 3. The rehearsal, coached by MSO conductor Rohan Smith, will give audiences insight into how musicians prepare for a performance.

Time: Saturday Oct. 10, 2:30 p.m.

Place: Blais Flowers & Garden Center, 539 Webster St, Lewiston. Face coverings are required and social distancing will be observed. Attendees should also bring their own chairs.

Reservations: A limited number of tickets are available to the public, free of charge, reservations required by Friday, Oct. 9 at 5 p.m., by calling the MSO box office at 207-846-5378 or by emailing info@midcoastsymphony.org.

"This is a chance for audience members to peek into the classical music makers' world and experience how ensembles prepare for performances," said MSO Executive Director Carol Preston. "It's also a chance for the MSO to give back to the Lewiston community, which has been so important to the growth of the orchestra."



