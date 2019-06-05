Maine State Music Theatre and The Public Theatre Present GREASE

Maine State Music Theatre (MSMT) in Brunswick and The Public Theatre (TPT) in Lewiston are partnering together for the first time to bring the musical GREASE to The Public Theatre stage June 18-30.

"When the possibility of having our two professional theatres collaborate on a musical was presented, we jumped at the idea," said Christopher Schario, TPT's Executive/Artistic Director. "We think that combining the strengths of our organizations will create a production that will surprise and delight both our audiences."

This collaboration will be the first time The Public Theatre has presented a musical for their audience, and gives Maine State Music Theatre audiences the opportunity to come to Lewiston/Auburn and experience the exciting theatre happening at The Public Theatre. For the past 6 years in a row, The Public Theatre has been awarded the title of "BEST THEATRE" in Maine in the Down East Magazine readers' poll.

The cast and costumes will come from MSMT and the production will be directed by Schario and performed on TPT's stage in Lewiston, making the show a true artistic collaboration. In fact, Schario has a long history with the musical GREASE, having performed the role of Kenickie in the National Tour when it was first running on Broadway.

GREASE steps back in time to Rydell High's senior class of 1959. The duck-tailed, hot-rodding "Burger Palace Boys" and their gum-snapping "Pink Ladies" in bobby sox and pedal pushers evoke the look and sound of the 1950s in this rollicking musical. Head "greaser" Danny Zuko and new "good girl" Sandy Dumbrowski attempt to relive the romance of their "Summer Nights" as the rest of the gang sings and dances their way through the songs "Greased Lightnin'," "We Go Together," "Born to Hand Jive," and many more.

Tanner Callicutt, a recent graduate from Elon University, will play the lead role of Danny. Tanner has played Tony in West Side Story at the New Bedford Festival Theatre and Link Larkin in Hairspray at Surflight Theatre and Laguna Playhouse. Katie Brnjac whose credits include Violet in Alice in Wonderland at Stages St. Louis, will play Sandy.

The cast includes interns from Maine State Music Theatre's renowned Educational Fellowship Program, including: Alicia Babin (Rizzo), Jonathan Bryant (Johnny Casino), Diego Cortes (Sonny), Nicole Fava (Frenchy), Liv Nurmi (Patty Simcox), Collins Rush (Doody), and Robert Avery Wilson (Kenickie). Natalie Bellamy, a former MSMT intern (class of 2017), will play Marty.

Local actors round out the cast with Andrew Carney of Gorham (Eugene), Mara Dale of Portland (Jan), Nicholas Hall of South Berwick (Teen Angel), Ayanna Stover of Wiscasset (Cha-Cha), Ben Walker-Dubay of Kennebunkport (Roger), Cameron Wright of Yarmouth ( Vince Fontaine) and Jane Abernethy of Brunswick (Miss Lynch). Siobhan Kelley of Portland is ensemble and understudies the female roles.

The show is directed by Christopher Schario and choreographed by Raymond Marc Dumont. The creative team includes Evan Cuddy (music director), Jennifer Madigan (scenic designer), Kathleen Brown (costume designer), Thom Beaulieu (lighting designer), and John Morrison (sound designer).

Performances will take place June 18 - 30 at The Public Theatre, 31 Maple Street, Lewiston, Maine, Tues - Sat at 7:30pm, Sun at 2pm, with an added matinee on Wed June 26 at 2pm. Audiences can enjoy extra perks of a pre-show Baxter beer tasting on Wed, June 19th, and a wine-tasting on June 25th courtesy of Central Distributors in the theatre lobby. For tickets contact The Public Theatre at www.thepublictheatre.org or 207-782-3200 or Maine State Music Theatre at www.msmt.org or 207-725-8769.





Related Articles Shows View More Maine Stories

More Hot Stories For You