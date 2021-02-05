Mad Horse Theatre's Popular Virtual Chit Chat Returns This Month

Following on the success of the Artist Chit Chats in 2020, Mad Horse Theatre presents the first 2021 Chit Chat on Friday February 12th from 7:00 - 8:30. Hosted by company member Allison McCall, The Artist Chit Chat features short presentations from an eclectic mix of local artists followed by lively discussion.

The February Chit Chat will feature the following artists: Bob Leblanc and the Balderdash Academy (improve artists); Megan Tripaldi (Polyphonic Theatre Ensemble); Sam Spadafore (poet and performer); Sokvonny Chhouk (photographer and graphic design); and Tadin Brown (Filmmaker, photographer) and Emma Brego (Filmmaker).

The Chit Chat is free. Please visit madhorse.com or Facebook (Mad Horse Theatre Company) to obtain your virtual link.

Support the arts in Maine. Consider donating to Mad Horse Theatre Company and our virtual programming by visiting madhorse.com/contribute.