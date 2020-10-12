Mad Horse Theatre Company Announces Exciting Virtual Fall Events

Mad Horse will actively engage theater devotees in lively “virtual” events over the next few months.

Mad Horse Theatre Company is busy developing inventive virtual content to connect with, entertain and stimulate our community. With upcoming Artist Chit Chats, a Halloween Event and play readings, Mad Horse will actively engage theater devotees in lively "virtual" events over the next few months.

On Sunday 10/18 at 7:00pm Mad Horse Theatre Company will present a virtual staged reading of Andrei Kureichik's new play, Insulted. Belarus(sia), translated by Josh Freeman. Theaters around the world are performing the piece to raise awareness of the continuing situation in Belarus where President Alexander Lukashenko - known as Europe's last dictator - claimed victory in a contested election. Polls showed Lukashenko badly trailing his opponent. The unprecedented national protests have continued despite mass arrests and police brutality. The reading is free. RSVP at madhorse.com. Donations in support of the Belarus Free Theatre can be sent to belarusfreetheatre.com.

Mad Horse promises a ridiculously scary time at the Mad Horse Midnight Mask-erade (at 7pm) on Friday, October 23rd. Join the company, guests, and friends for a deliciously Mad Horse virtual party with a DJ, spine-chilling campfire stories, ghost hunting, costume contests and so much more. Recommended for more mature audiences. For tickets visit the website, madhorse.com.



Following on the success of its first Artist Chit Chat on September 18th, Mad Horse is planning three more over the next three months. Hosted by company member Allison McCall, The Artist Chit Chat features seven-minute presentations from an eclectic mix of local artists followed by lively discussion.

October's event (Friday 10/16 at 7:00) will highlight Megan Tripaldi & Hollie Pryor of Polyphonic Theatre Co., Karl Brucemus Lee, performer and DJ, Rook Hine, performer/playwright/activist, Anna Halloran along with members of HauntME, and SeifAllah Salotto-Crystobal, lighting designer and USM Faculty.

November's event will feature playwright Callie Kimball, artist, educator, and activist Josh Hughes, writer Gibson Fay-LeBlanc, sculptor Athena Lynch, improv and rapper and poet Myles Bullen.

Artist Chit Chats are happening 10/16, 11/20, and 12/18 from 7-8:30 pm. The events are free. RSVP at madhorse.com.

Mad Horse Theatre Company is excited to revive By Local, a series of staged readings of new works by Maine playwrights. Our first By Local will be presented November 15th & 22nd. More details will be available soon.

Support the arts in Maine. Consider donating to Mad Horse Theatre Company and virtual programming by visiting madhorse.com/contribute.

To connect with Mad Horse Theatre Company visit www.madhorse.com.

