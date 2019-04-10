MSMT Presents Sensory-Friendly Performances For Children

Thanks to generous, continuing grants from the Anna-Maria Moggio Foundation and new foundation support from Androscoggin Bank's Greater Giving Program and The Onion Foundation, Maine State Music Theatre will continue its annual sensory-friendly performance series this summer by presenting Snow White and The Little Mermaid.

These 50-minutes long musical versions of the familiar fairy tales were created by Marc Robin and MSMT Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark for young audiences. Snow White will be presented at 2 PM on May 18, 2019, and The Little Mermaid at 1 PM on August 17, 2019, in MSMT's large rehearsal studio at 22 Elm Street, Brunswick.

These rehearsal performances are specially designed for families with children with autism or other disabilities that create sensory sensitivities. The project, now in its third year, gives the theatre the opportunity to demonstrate further its commitment to be an inclusive, supportive community providing theatrical experience for all patrons.

There is no admission fee for these events, but reserved seating is required. Seating is limited. Call 207-725-8769 to reserve seats. Visit www.msmt.org for more information.





Related Articles Shows View More Maine Stories

More Hot Stories For You