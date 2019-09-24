MCP Announces The Cast Of Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP

The Monmouth Community Players, along with marquis sponsor the Monmouth Federal Credit Union, are excited to announce the cast of the first show of their 28th season, Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP. The show is being directed by Danny Gay of Monmouth and assistant directed by David Marshall of Monmouth. The rest of the production team include: producer Megan Record of Monmouth, costumer Ann Fairchild of Monmouth, publicist Josie French of Lewiston, and stage manager Noah Keneborus of Turner.

THE MOUSETRAP is a classic murder mystery filled with twists and turns. Set at Monkswell Manor, proprietors Mollie and Giles Ralston (Ashleigh Dunham of Winthrop and Patrick Hamlin of Wales) are welcoming the first guests to their newly established bed and breakfast inn. Even as they hustle and bustle to get ready, a radio announcer intones breaking news about an unexplained murder in the city - obviously a story that has nothing to do with them - or does it?

The first guest to arrive is Christopher Wren (Ben Whitestone of Winthrop) , a hyperactive and strange young man who seems to be on the run. He is soon followed by Mrs. Boyle (Ginger Smith of Winthrop), an elderly sourpuss who can't be pleased; Major Metcalf (Andy Tolman of Readfield), a retired army officer; Miss Casewell (Savannah Leavitt of Buckfield), an aloof young woman with a tragic past; Mr. Paravicini (Shane Stevens of Turner), a passer-by stranded in a snow storm; and Detective Sergeant Trotter (Meredith Stevens of Turner), a detective seeking information. When all the principals are settled in, the mystery gains momentum as the lights fade and the first victim departs this mortal plane. But why? And who committed the murder? Clues that don't seem to make sense begin to pile up. Little by little, the residents of Monkswell Manor start to realize that any one of them just might be next. To paraphrase the child's ditty - if there were three blind mice, why have two been murdered? And who will be the third?

THE MOUSETRAP will play at the historic Cumston Hall November 1-10, 2019. For more information, or to purchase tickets, please feel free to email the theater at monmouthcommunityplayersmaine@gmail.com, or visit their website at monmouthcommunityplayers.org.





