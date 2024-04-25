LUNENBURG Begins Performances This May At The Public Theatre!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Public Theatre presents the anticipated U.S. premiere of Lunenburg playing at Lewiston/Auburn's professional theatre, May 3 – 12.

When Iris' husband is unexpectedly killed in a plane crash, her lawyer reveals she has inherited a beautiful home in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia – that she never knew existed! With her best friend by her side, she sets out from her home in Brunswick, Maine and begins a laugh-filled and poignant road trip North to unravel the mystery of her husband's secret life. What follows is a series of surprises, funny romantic adventures, and heart-warming personal transformations.

Director Janet Mitchko says, “This play really checks all the boxes for a satisfying experience because it's the perfect combination of surprises, comedy and romance. Playwright Norm Foster, (Canada's most produced playwright), is often called the Canadian Neil Simon as he has the most wonderful way of using humor not only to entertain audiences, but to leave them with something to think about. There's also something magical about spending a summer weekend at a beautiful home overlooking the water that I think people from Maine will understand. And to top it off, two of the three characters live in Brunswick!”

Norm Foster's previous play, The Ladies Foursome, broke box-office records at The Public Theatre, and Lunenburg is predicted to be an equal hit.

The cast of fully professional Equity actors includes Beth Hylton, Heather Dilly and Torsten Hillhouse. The Lunenburg home the play takes place at is designed by Kit Mayer, lights by Florence Cooley, and costumes by Frederica Jepson Johnson.

Also happening during this production will be The Public Theatre's beloved fundraising event, The Silent Auction. Over 200 items and gift certificates from local vendors and supporters will be available in the lobby and on-line during the run of the show at thepublictheatre.org

Tickets

Lunenburg will be performed at The Public Theatre, Lewiston's Professional Theatre May 3 – 12. Show times are Thursday and Friday at 7:30pm, Saturday at 3pm, Sunday at 2pm with a Saturday May 11 at 3pm & 7:30pm. Tickets are $30 Adults, $25 Groups 10+, $20 Student 19+ with ID. For tickets call 782-3200 or visit thepublictheatre.org. The Public Theatre is located at 31 Maple St., Lewiston.