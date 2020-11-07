Five Maine Theaters Receive Grants From The Kennebec Savings Bank

Theaters receiving grants include the Waterville Opera House, Theater at Monmouth, Colonial Theater, Johnson Hall, and the Maine State Music Theatre.

Five theater programs across Maine have been awarded $12,000 in relief grants from The Kennebec Savings Bank, WABI 5 reports.

President and CEO of Kennebec Savings Bank Andrew Silsby says that theaters were the first to close and will likely be the last to open, and he believes that this industry is vital to local communities.

"The theater community has been hit immensely by this COVID. They have significant numbers of job losses in that area and we really feel strongly that we're going to come back out of this COVID world and we're going to want to be entertained together," said Silsby.

