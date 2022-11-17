Fenix Theatre Company to Present 12TH NIGHT: SHAKESPEARE & SONG, Portland's Newest Holiday Tradition

Fenix Theatre Company will present a production of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night that's fit for the season. Directed by Fenix Artistic Director Peter Brown, 12TH NIGHT: SHAKESPEARE & SONG shimmers, shines, and delivers festive cheer for the whole family. It runs December 7-18, 2022 at Stevens Square Community Center in Portland.

Originally mounted in 2021, Peter Brown explains why this critically-acclaimed production is back by popular demand: "Audience response last December was phenomenal. The reviews were utter raves. My 6-year-old son saw the production 3 times in a week, transfixed the entire time. We had a smash hit on our hands, unfortunately cut short just as word-of-mouth was building. I am so grateful that this incredible group of artists were able to regroup and share this gem of a production with as many families as possible."

Fenix has created an Illyria that sparkles and shines in wintry hues of blue, silver, and white. This winter wonderland is a gorgeous backdrop to the loving and longing, melancholy and merriment of Shakespeare's classic comedy.

Why is Twelfth Night a perfect holiday show? Shakespeare wrote lyrics for 6 songs into the script, and references others. The title refers to the celebration of the last of the 12 Days of Christmas, so Brown saw an opportunity to create magic with Shakespeare and song: "I was inspired to create a fun, light-hearted, festive production set during the winter holidays in a world of ice and snow, and fill the show with holiday and seasonal music."

In Fenix fashion, this production is family-friendly and easy to follow. It features exciting physicality and masterful performances as characters navigate mistaken identities, forged letters, swordplay, giant presents, and even a pillow fight. "Our summer shows in Deering Oaks Park have become a family tradition for Portlanders. Since our productions are free, it's affordable to gather large groups of friends and family members to attend and create memories together. We're excited to also provide that shared community experience in the winter by offering 12TH NIGHT at the large indoor venue of Stevens Square Community Center." - Peter Brown

Kat Moraros, who plays Olivia and is also on the Fenix board, notes that after the past couple years of pandemic seclusion, we could all use some holiday cheer. "For me, Twelfth Night is about emerging from a state of melancholy and embracing happiness. The holidays can be a time of mixed emotions as we miss those we've lost and celebrate with those we still are lucky to hold close. This production is filled with so much joy, it's the perfect way to fill your heart with all the love the holiday season can provide."

The star-studded cast includes: Casey Turner, Kat Moraros, Ben Row, James Patefield, Christopher Holt, Nolan Ellsworth, Sam Rapaport, Molly Bryant Roberts, Mason Hawkes, Kyle Aarons, and more.

The production team includes: Shane Van Vliet (Production Coordinator), Michelle Handley (Costume Designer & Photographer), Matt Kennedy (Sound Designer), and Meg Lydon (House Manager).

In keeping with Fenix's 501(c)3 non-profit mission to provide accessible theater to Portland without financial barriers, this professional production of 12TH NIGHT is presented free of charge. The suggested donation of $20 per person or $40 per family helps keep free theater free.

For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.fenixtheatre.com.