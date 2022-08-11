Duluth Playhouse's CLUE to Open This Week at the NorShor Theatre

Duluth Playhouse's CLUE will open at the NorShor Theatre on Friday, August 12, 2022.

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount Pictures movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. Duluth Playhouse is will present CLUE at the historic NorShor Theatre from August 12 - 21, 2022. Beginning at a remote mansion, six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. CLUE is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out...WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!

Director Dennis F. Johnson has praise for the entire cast and crew, "The amazing cast and crew of Clue helped to make this, at times impossible-seeming, task not only plausible but achievable." He explains, " Everyone involved worked to create a world that is beautiful yet fun. We strove to bring the characters to life in a way that you will recognize and remember, yet with our own take on them."

The exceptional cast is led by Andy Frye as Wadsworth and features Sarah Wolter as Miss Scarlet, Cathy Berggren as Mrs. Peacock, Jennie Ross as Mrs. White, Jonathan Manchester as Mr. Green, Michael Kraklio as Colonel Mustard, Jesse Davis as Professor Plum, and Kendra Carlson as Yvette. Sara Marie Sorenson, Chris Ibarra, Christian Van Orsdel round out the ensemble.

Tickets are now on sale. To book seats, please visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre (211 E. Superior St) Monday through Friday 10am-5pm or call 218-733-7555. Duluth Playhouse is mask optional and no longer requires patrons to provide proof of full-course COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before entering the theater. Duluth Playhouse will open their new 2022-2023 season with the Tony Award winning musical ONCE on September 16, 2022. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.duluthplayhouse.org

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

CLUE

Based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn

Written by Sandy Rustin

Additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price

Based on the Paramount Pictures Motion Picture

Based on the Hasbro board game CLUE

Original Music by Michael Holland

August 12 - 21, 2022 at the NorShor Theatre

Wednesday-Saturday at 7:30pm with select Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm