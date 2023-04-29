City Theater to Present EXIT LAUGHING in May

City Theater's fourth show of the season is the riotous comedy Exit Laughing by Paul Elliot. Exit Laughing opens May 12 and runs through the 28th. This is a joyous comedy about starting fresh and living life to the fullest. Set in the present-day, Exit Laughing centers on the 30-year friendship of four ladies, one of whom has recently and unexpectedly passed away. The story takes a rib-tickling approach to death and friendship, relationships and memory that will have everyone who attends also exit laughing.

When the biggest highlight in your life for the past 30 years has been your weekly bridge night out with the "girls," what do you do when one of your foursome inconveniently dies? If you're Connie, Leona and Millie, you do the most daring thing you've ever done, you "borrow" the ashes from the funeral home for one last card game for the wildest, most exciting night of your lives. What unfolds is an uproarious celebration of life's possibilities, through unexpected events that will have you gasping and wondering where it will happen next!

The cast includes City Theater favorites Rebecca Cole and Rebecca Rinaldi. Rebecca Cole plays Connie. Bridge night is at Connie's house. She tries desperately to keep everything under control. Rebeca Rinaldi plays Leona, one of the regular bridge group. She doesn't mind a drink or two or three.

After a 10-year hiatus from City Theater we are thrilled to welcome back Katherine Davis as the irrepressible Millie. Millie marches to the beat of a different drummer. She has a quirky way of looking at life that adds to the fun.

Newcomer Jess Rogers joins the cast as Connie's daughter Rachel. Rachel is a college student majoring in theater with a flair for the dramatic.

Bo Harris is returning to the City Theater stage in the part of Bobby. His character is full of outrageous surprises. You will remember Bo from his standout performance as Rocky in The Rocky Horror Show last summer.

In celebration of Mother's Day all mothers attending performances on May 12th & 13th will be presented with flowers and entered in a drawing for a special gift basket.

Exit Laughing runs May 12th -28th Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 and Sundays at 2:00/ (Note, there is no performance Sunday, July 24th) Tickets are $30 Fridays and Saturdays and $25 on Sundays (Ticket prices include all fees) and are available at www.citytheater.org/buytickets or 207-282-0849