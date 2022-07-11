Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Big, Bold, and Vibrant, CLASSIC ROCK Showcases Rock n' Roll Standards

Joe Boucher's Band returns to MSMT

Jul. 11, 2022  

In Maine State Music Theatre's second 2022 concert series program, the Pickard Theater pulsates with the big, bold, vibrant musical energy of Joe Boucher and his band, vocalists and a seventeen-piece orchestra, treating a cheering audience to a playlist of rock and roll classics from the 1970s and 1980s. Boucher, who managed to sell out the house even during the 2021 pandemic-era performances, returns triumphantly with his talented instrumental ensemble and two charismatic lead vocalists who collaborate with Ben McNaboe and the MSMT Orchestra to create a rich and unforgettable aural tapestry.

Visceral sound is front and center in this program with Boucher playing keyboards and acoustic guitar - fleet-fingered, exuberant and extroverted - in covers of songs by Benatar, Boston, Styx, Queen, Kiss, Stevie Nicks, Toto, Heart, Asia, Meatloaf, Kansas and others. He is joined by three other dynamic rock musicians who harmonize thrillingly in the multi-textured orchestrations by Chris Eastburn, who also plays bass guitar. A brilliant Gary Backstrom on guitar and an electric Steve Hodgkin on drums add to the virtuoso mix. Susie Pepper and Johnny Martinez perform the lion's share of the vocals with Boucher covering two songs. Both Pepper and Martinez are vocal powerhouses. Pepper has a dazzling range capable of scaling exciting heights, and Martinez sings with a passion and a penchant for improvised choreography - which, on this occasion - had him lithely leaping across the pit to the passerelle or running down aisles and jumping on empty seats. The chemistry between the pair is obvious, as is their sense of sly humor and the ability to dramatize songs especially in duets.

Perhaps what makes this program so unique is the seamless combination of electronic instruments with the acoustic timbre of the symphonic orchestra. Rather than seeming at odds with each other, the two soundscapes harmonize beautifully, using the contrast of styles to advantage and finding hidden nuances in the music. Music Director Ben McNaboe conducts the onstage forces with confidence, clarity, and commanding style.

The program features nineteen evergreen standards, arranged in an appealing sequential flow. The performers' engagement with the songs and their composers is palpable and infectious. Among this critic's personal favorites were: Pepper and Martinez in a full-throated rendition of Styx's "Come Sail Away" with lush accompaniment of full orchestra; the deliciously characterful interpretation by Pepper and Martinez of Meatloaf's "Paradise by the Dashboard Light;" the rousing Boston hit "More Than a Feeling" performed by the entire company; Martinez's wistful reading of Kansas' "Dust in the Wind;" and Boucher's delivery of Electric Light Orchestra's "Sweet Talking Woman."

MSMT's production team handled the visual and technical aspects of the concert skillfully with the musicians, instruments, speakers, and equipment all arranged within the set for the main stage show of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - which, with its hieroglyphic panels as backdrops, lent an exotic flavor. The lighting in deep oranges, mauves, greens and other fluctuating colors adds a kinetic dimension to the musical one, and the sound is perfectly balanced - no small feat here with so many musicians and singers in a sometimes quirky space.

Like last year's PIANO MEN, Boucher knows how to program a mesmerizing concert and engage his audience. He serves up nostalgia combined with a freshness of layered sound and a raw honesty of emotion that speaks directly to the senses and the heart, gripping his cheering, clapping audience and holding them in thrall.

Photograph courtesy of MSMT

CLASSIC ROCK runs for three performances from July 10-11 at MSMT's Pickard Theater on the Bowdoin campus, 1 Bath Road, Brunswick, ME www.msmt.org 207-725-8769



A Catalyst for Change: A Conversation with the Stars of MSMT's JOSEPH
July 9, 2022

“JOSEPH’s ability to be done in a thousand different ways is what keeps it fresh,” declares Maine State Music Theatre’s Artistic Director, Curt Dale Clark. “I have heard people say they almost didn’t come to see it because they had already seen it many times, and then when they did see it, they were blown away by a new fresh production.” Clark is joining the two stars of MSMT’s current production, Jordan Alexander (Joseph) and Alyssa Anani (Narrator) at the second PEEK BEHIND THE CURTAIN panel discussion, hosted by Broadway World Maine editor, Carla Maria Verdino-Süllwold, on July 6 at Curtis Memorial Library to discuss with patrons the theatre’s second main stage show.
Maine State Music Theatre's JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Explodes with Color, Energy, and Joy
June 30, 2022

Maine State Music Theatre’s second main stage production, perennial favorite, JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT, takes the Pickard stage by storm, exploding with color, energy, and sheer irrepressible joy. Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s early collaboration based on the Book of Genesis has as its central metaphor the coat of many colors, and like that kaleidoscopic garment, the show itself is a rich, eclectic tapestry that weaves together musical and choreographic genres, ancient and modern sensibilities, and perhaps best of all in this production – a diverse and deeply talented cast that is beautiful to behold.
Fresh & Fun: Blake Hammond & Jeff Max Reprise Signature Roles in MSMT's JOSEPH
June 26, 2022

“This production is new, fun, fresh,” says actor Blake Hammond who plays Jacob and Potiphar in Maine State Music Theatre’s production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT that runs from June 29-July 16. “The show is pure joy,” concurs his castmate Jeff Max, who plays the role of Pharoah. “There is something in it for everyone.” This praise, coming from Hammond and Max, has a special resonance. Both actors have a long history with this show and the parts they play, and both have worked together in memorable previous productions. Recounts Hammond, “I first played Jacob and Potiphar thirty-five years ago in summer stock and since then have also played Napthali and the Baker as well, so it is fun to come back to the original track of Jacob/Potiphar in this production. [Director/choreographer] Alex Sanchez doesn’t have a lot of experience with this show, so he has fresh eyes for it; he’s not repeating anything else he’s done; it is as if we are learning for the first time.”
An Exquisite Heidi Kettenring Opens MSMT's Concert Series
June 19, 2022

Chicago’s Leading Lady and beloved superstar of MSMT, Heidi Kettenring returns to the Pickard Theatre for three splendid concerts featuring the music of Carole King, Karen Carpenter, Linda Ronstadt, and Joni Mitchell. An exquisite chanteuse, Kettenring combines vocal richness and power, interpretive flair, and sheer elegance and class in an evening of song and sentiment that goes straight to the heart.
Alive with Music: SOUND OF MUSIC Stars Open MSMT Library Series
June 18, 2022

For two weeks now Brunswick’s Pickard Theater has been “alive with the sound of music,’ but on June 15 Hanley Smith and Will Ray, the stars of MSMT’s brilliant new production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s THE SOUND OF MUSIC, joined MSMT Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark and BWW Maine Regional Editor Carla Maria Verdino-Süllwold to celebrate the joy, inspiration, and continued resonance of this timeless musical at the first Peek Behind the Curtain program in three years. The popular panel discussion series held at Curtis Memorial Library returned to an enthusiastic, capacity audience for an hour of conversation about what Clark called “the quintessential American musical and the perfect show to launch post-pandemic MSMT’s Revival Season.”