BWW Review: The Rocky Road of Modern Love and Friendship

The Good Theater's latest offering, SIGNIFICANT OTHER, is an edgy, quirky, bittersweet look at the complexities and pitfalls of modern love and friendship, seen from the perspective of a quartet of marriage-age friends, who try to navigate this rocky road as best they can. Told with humor and compassion, Harmon's play, examines the yearnings, strivings, and conflicts that befall the heart.

Harmon's greatest skill lies in his ability to delineate authentic characters and to explore the landscape of their dreams and disappointments with an eloquence and empathy. His protagonist, Jordan, a gay man who has enjoyed close and loving friendships with three women over the years, finds himself increasingly isolated as each of the women finds a husband and he still founders in his quest for a significant other. Jordan's pain is palpable; his awkwardness and misses in love touching; and his ultimate take away - wisdom from his grandmother - that life's journey is a long one and in that lies hope for the future.

Harmon's skill at dialogue is sure, and his willingness not to sugar-coat the theme is affecting. If there is a caveat about the script, it is the imbalance between first and second acts: the first being a little overladen with exposition before the real meaty conflicts of the second kick in.

Nevertheless, Sally Wood and Benn May (who also designs the sound) direct with firm hand and vision, keeping the pace as taut as possible and orchestrating the emotional highs and lows effectively. Steve Underwood's minimalist unit set in neutral grays with a center screen on which to project the many changing locales of the story is basic, but serves the narrative well. The decision to forego most small props and mime them instead contributes to the simplicity of the concept. Iain Odlin's lighting enlivens the neutrals of the set and adds emotional warmth. Michelle Handley supplies the largely casual and characterful modern dress. Stage Manager Michael Lynch and Technical Director Craig Robinson round out the creative team.

The cast is tightly knit and projects believable chemistry. Casey Turner is warm, radiant, and giving as Laura, Jordan's closest friend, and their mutual affection and deep bond is so evident that their hysterical argument before Laura's wedding is truly wrenching. Heather Irish is a coolheaded Vanessa, offering a clear contrast to the warmth of Laura and the zaniness of Kiki, played with deliciously blithe narcissism by Erica Murphy. Jared Mongeau and Jay Mack are tasked with creating multiple characters in very short vignettes - something they do with extraordinary skill. Kim Gordon makes a restrained and wise Helene, Jordan's grandmother. In the pivotal role of Jordan, Thomas Ian Campbell gives a poignant performance that captures perfectly the character's sense of otherness, his tenderness, vulnerability, longing, insecurity, and capacity for love. His is the role that requires the most emotional breadth, and Campbell delivers an impressive performance.

Coming on the heels of HARRY TOWNSEND'S LAST STAND, with its sad and subdued swan song, SIGNIFICANT OTHER offers a younger, more restless, more questing perspective on love and life. The versatility and range of the Good Theater and its artists has always been one of the company's finest virtues, and these attributes are in striking evidence in this production.

Photos courtesy of the Good theater, Steve Underwood, photographer

SIGNIFICANT OTHER runs from March 2-20, 2022 at the Good theater, 76 Congress St., Portland, ME. 207-838-0895. www.goodtheater.com