BWW Review: Good Theater Virtual Benefit Pays Tribute to the 1990s

The nearly one-hour concert was filmed mostly on the stage of the St. Lawrence Center, the Good Theater's home, and the moments when Allen speaks from a seat in the empty house are especially touching. Each individual performance was videoed separately, and the whole seamlessly strung together. Underwood's camera work is fluid, and he sprinkles the show with a few technological tricks like Conor Riordon Martin's amusing duet ("Why 'Cause I'm a Guy") with himself. The shift to Valerie Peri's Los Angeles home and a NYC studio for Roosevelt Baker provide visual variety. The opening ensemble from RENT, "Seasons of Love," is beautifully shot using vivid photography of gardens, woods, and other Maine nature scenes, over which are layered the images of Individual performers singing their parts. The overall visual effect, aided by Iain Odlin's warm lighting and well-coordinated costume colors, is rich and sophisticated.

Valerie Peri makes two stunning appearances in Kander and Ebb's "The World Goes Round" and "Back to Before" from RAGTIME. A consummate stylist, Peri makes each number perfectly tell a story, and she knows how to deliver a performance for the camera without losing any of the live connection. So, too, does Roosevelt Baker, who serves up a mesmerizing "Spanish Harlem" from SMOKEY JOE'S CAFÉ in a darkened studio.

Each of the other soloists has opportunities to shine. Jennifer Rachelle belts out a riveting "Asking for Change." Aaron Engebreth and Mary Johnston Letellier use their operatically trained instruments to haunting effect in a SECRET GARDEN duet, while Gusta Johnson charms with a strongly characterized "Miss Byrd" from Maltby and Jones' CLOSER THAN EVER. Colleen Clark and John Latham demonstrate strong vocal presences in a medley from THE BOY FROM OZ, while Stubbs' arrangement of another medley from STATE FAIR showcases the talents of David Bass Clark, Jen Means,and Cory Osbourne. Jennine Cannizzo belts out a sexy, feisty "When You're Good to Mama" from CHICAGO, and Colin Whiteman and Mary Johnston Letellier find harmony in their duet from RAGTIME. The program concludes with Shannon Thurston, combining her powerhouse vocal skill with an intimacy of communication in "Laughing Matters" from WHEN PIGS FLY.

The Good Theater's benefit concert is elegant and nostalgic - reminding the viewer of so many entertaining evenings with that company - and making one all the more eager to see this troupe return LIVE to the St. Lawrence stage. Until that time, watch this delightful show several times! It is a gift that is sure to lift your spirits!

BROADWAY AT THE GOOD THEATER The 1990s Part One can be viewed for free on You Tube from March 27-April 27, 2021

Photos courtesy of the Good Theater