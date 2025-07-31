BWW Q&A: Lauren Maria Medina on WEST SIDE STORY at Maine State Music Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Maine State Music Theatre (MSMT) is proud to conclude its 2025 mainstage season with one of the most celebrated musicals in American theatre history - West Side Story, running August 6–23 at the Pickard Theater.

Last seen at MSMT in 2007, West Side Story returns to captivate a new generation with its explosive blend of music, movement, and emotion. With music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Arthur Laurents, this groundbreaking reimagining of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet unfolds in 1950s New York City, where two lovers are caught between rival gangs in a community divided by fear and prejudice.

“West Side Story is not just a musical—it’s an artistic and cultural milestone,” said MSMT Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark. “It’s thrilling, heartbreaking, and more relevant than ever. We’re honored to close our season with this masterpiece.”

Directed and choreographed by the award-winning Marc Robin, West Side Story features iconic numbers such as “Tonight,” “America,” “Somewhere,” and “Maria.” The production also includes Costume Design by Cody Von Ruden, Lighting and Scenic Design by Paul Black, Sound Design by Shannon Slaton, Video and Projections Design by Luis Garcia, Wig Design by Kevin S. Foster II, Music Direction by Jacob Stebly, and Production Stage Management by Mark Johnson.

Lauren Maria Medina is a NJ native and spent her early years performing at the Paper Mill Playhouse. Recent credits include Anne, A Little Night Music (Ogunquit Playhouse); Maria, West Side Story and Louise, Gypsy (Marriott Theatre); Katie, Household Magic (The Public Theater); Phoebe, Gentleman’s Guide (Clinton Showboat).

What drew you to the role of Maria in West Side Story for your debut at the Maine State Music Theatre?

West Side Story is my favorite musical. Maria has been my dream role for as long as I can remember. And I am in love with Maine. So it was an easy yes.

How do you think this version of West Side Story at MSMT will differ from previous performances you've been in?

In so many ways! Firstly, it’s a different theater entirely, with a different cast and team of creatives. Marc Robin, our director, has his own point of view and vision for this production as well as his own original choreography. I’m also a different person than I was when I last did this show, with new life experiences to bring to Maria now. Our country and its relationship to immigrants and Latinos is in a much different place. Theater is a living breathing art form- created in collaboration with a live audience and shaped by the world around us. So all of these aspects make this production singular and alive.

Given that this is not your first time playing Maria, what aspects of her character are you most excited to explore further in this production?

I think in the time since I’ve last done West Side Story, I’ve become a more resilient person, which helps me connect more deeply with Maria’s resilience. Maria is certain of her instincts and desires and trusts herself enough to follow them. Yes, she’s heartfelt and joyful, but she’s also incredibly resourceful and brave. That can get overlooked even though it’s so present in her- so I’m being intentional about carving out those qualities within her too.

How do you feel West Side Story and its themes resonate with today's audience?

West Side Story’s themes are timeless- love, youth, family, grief, generational trauma, prejudice. But it also has themes that feel especially true today. It speaks to the huge divide we’re experiencing in the U.S.- an “us vs them” mentality that can evolve into a tool and dangerous weapon. It spotlights the broken power structures in our police and legal systems and investigates the promise of The American Dream. We’re also obviously witnessing our country’s rapidly changing and increasingly harmful policies towards Latinos and immigrants. We’re seeing inhumane detention facilities and mass deportations happening on our screens and within our own communities. Particularly in my own community, New York City, where this show takes place. So even though this show was written in 1957, I think it’s difficult for an audience to not be struck with the resonance this story has today.

What challenges and opportunities do you anticipate in revisiting the character of Maria?

Well firstly it’s a vocally challenging show. Consistently maintaining 8 shows a week is an opportunity to strengthen my voice and musicality. But playing Maria is also an opportunity to explore so many different colors and emotions in one human being. You see this young girl go from falling in love for the first time to experiencing the death of her brother, lover and entire world in less than 48 hours. So it’s an equally scary and exciting challenge to authentically play the complexity of all of those drastic turns within one show.

How do you plan on bringing a fresh perspective to the character Maria?

By making the performance true to me and bringing as much of myself and my own understanding and lived experience to her that I can.

How do you hope your performance as Maria will impact the audience?

I hope people feel moved in any way. If they laugh or gasp or cry. If they forget whatever troubles they have within those hours. If they feel uncomfortable or unsettled. But if they feel like they learned something about themselves or a person unlike them, or feel inspired to think more about upholding respect and connection in their community- that’s a bonus.

What are you looking forward to most about performing at the Maine State Music Theatre?

I’m looking forward to existing in this gorgeous state and town and growing as an artist by collaborating with this super kind and stunningly talented cast and creative team.

Why must audiences come and see the show?

They should come if they want to see a fantastic show that is beautifully directed and expertly performed by this cast of superheroes. I’m watching this team and my castmates come together to create some kind of magic every show. You should too.

How To Get Tickets

To ensure the best prices and avoid third-party fees, please purchase tickets directly at www.msmt.org or by calling the Box Office at 207-725-8769.