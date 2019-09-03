BWW Feature: EVIL DEAD SET TO MAKE A SPLASH IN ORONO at Some Theatre Company

Not one for not shying away from the edgier types of shows, Some Theatre Company is bringing, Evil Dead the Musical back to the stage!



In 2015 as a newly formed company, STC chose this show as their inaugural production. It was met with great success, and the non-traditional theatre-going audience loved it. With a plethora of posters adorning their theatre lobbys walls, their 2015 Evil Dead poster garners the most attention. Patrons can typically be heard saying, I wish I had seen this one!" So, four years later the company decided to bring it back as their Fall/Halloween offering.



The cast list includes several previous members of the 2015 show and a large handful of newcomers to the production.

Based on Sam Raimi's 80s cult classic films, EVIL DEAD tells the tale of 5 college kids who travel to a cabin in the woods and accidentally unleash an evil force.

Although it may sound like a horror, it's not! The songs are hilariously campy and the show is bursting with more farce than a Monty Python skit.

Unearthing the old familiar story: boy and friends take a weekend getaway at abandoned cabin, boy expects to get lucky, boy unleashes ancient evil spirit, friends turn into Candarian Demons, boy fights until dawn to survive. As musical mayhem descends upon this sleepover in the woods, "camp" takes on a whole new meaning with uproarious numbers like "All the Men in my Life Keep Getting Killed by Candarian Demons," "Look Who's Evil Now" and "Do the Necronomicon."



Tickets have been on sale for 24 hours, 2 months prior to the show opening and are already selling fast! The only other show to receive such a response was RENT in 2018.

Complete with 3 different seating zones, there is something for everyone:



SOAK ZONE - Be prepared to get soaked to the skin with Candarian demon blood. This is the ultimate 4D experience! We will also provide a nice chilled bottle of water and some goodies!

SPLATTER ZONE - Don't really like the idea of a full-on head to toe soaking, but are ok with the idea of some overspray now and then? Then this is the row for you! No Guarantees on getting bloody, but the possibility is there. You also act as a nice little buffer for the folks behind you!

SAFE ZONE - Enjoy the show without getting bloody! We will also provide a seat cushion for your comfort!

Running Time: 2 hours and 15 minutes including intermission.

Parental Discretion Advised. This performance is rated R for strong language, sexual content and lots of blood.



The show runs

Oct 31 - 8pm

Nov 1, 7, 8 - 7.30pm

Nov 2, 9 at 7pm and 10pm

Nov 3rd at 2pm



For more info and to get tickets - www.stcmaine.org





Related Articles Shows View More Maine Stories