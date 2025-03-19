Tom Pease, Whoopensocker, and More Set For Kids In The Rotunda at Overture

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Catch the last performances of the 2024/25 season! Kids in the Rotunda, Madison’s family-friendly, FREE Saturday arts performance series, will conclude a season of performances on Overture Center’s Rotunda stage in April, starting with Tom Pease on Saturday, April 5. This month’s lineup offers an engaging variety of performances from music to theater to dance.

Overture Center’s Kids in the Rotunda series is designed to captivate families of all ages. From renowned folk singers to dynamic percussion groups and hilarious kid-friendly improv to vibrant Indian dance, our handpicked lineup guarantees an unforgettable experience for your family. While tailored for children ages nine and younger, these performances will mesmerize both kids and adults alike.

The Rotunda Café will be open during shows to offer coffee, juice and snacks for sale with part of the proceeds benefiting Overture Center.

In addition, families are invited to participate in “Arts After Overture” in partnership with the Madison Public Library from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on April 12 after Whoopensocker. The sessions provide arts experiences related to the morning’s Kids in the Rotunda performance. Plus, little om BIG OM yoga is will lead youngsters in family-friendly yoga sessions at 10:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. on April 19 after Limanya Drum & Dance. Visit the Kids in the Rotunda Facebook page or follow Overture’s Kids in the Rotunda web page for updates.

Free 45-minute performances will be held at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. All virtual performances and the 1 p.m. performances will be American Sign Language interpreted. Please email kidsintherotunda@overture.org at least one hour prior to the performance to be seated within sight of the interpreter for live performances.

Saturday, April 5 – Tom Pease

One of the series’ most popular performers, Tom Pease engages children with imaginative songs, humor and full audience participation. Families around the world love his recordings, especially on long car trips! You never know what might happen in his show, but the power of reading, the universal language of song and the healing effects of laughter are all messages found throughout his performance. Pease’s show is highly animated, laced with songs and stories, leaving audiences with a renewed appreciation for their own sense of place and community.

Saturday, April 12 – Whoopensocker

Whoopensocker arts residency program and performing ensemble works with emergent readers and writers to create original theater pieces. The cast, led by a director and artistic producer, create a 45- minute sketch show made up entirely from the students’ writing. This show is a combination of sketches, songs and physical theater. It is a fantastic culmination of creativity, celebrated with students, staff and community. +Art After Overture

Saturday, April 19 – Limanya Drum & Dance

Performing traditional music from Guinea and Mali, West Africa, Limanya Drum and Dance Ensemble incorporates song, dance, drum and theater into high-energy entertainment for all audiences. Limanya's performances create cultural connections and provide engaging educational experiences.

+Yoga with little om BIG OM

Saturday, April 26 – The Lullaby Project (+LIVESTREAMED)

Join local musicians and teaching artists for a very special day of sharing songs created for the little ones in your life. Ranging from funny to sweet, calming to danceable and silly to empowering, the concert will include a range of musical styles and audience interaction featuring songs written with local families as part of Overture’s Lullaby Project.

Watch for “Kids in the Rotunda on the Road” sessions this summer in a few Dane County communities. Plus, stay tuned to overture.org for updates on the 2025/26 season announcement in August, where you can learn more about the exciting lineup for the next season of Kids in the Rotunda.

Comments