THE ROCK ORCHESTRA BY CANDLELIGHT Comes to The Weidner This Month

The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight will return to the USA for another electrifying run, with a performance scheduled at The Weidner on Sunday, April 19, 2026, at 8:00 p.m.

The 90-minute spectacle combines iconic Rock and Metal anthems with a haunting, candlelit atmosphere. Featuring 14 classically trained musicians, the ensemble weaves enchanting melodies with walls of distortion, creating an unforgettable fusion of classical music and heavy rock energy.

The concert will feature music from legendary bands including Metallica, AC/DC, The Rolling Stones, Rage Against the Machine, My Chemical Romance, Linkin Park, System of a Down, Guns N’ Roses, Evanescence, Papa Roach, The Cranberries, and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 10 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available exclusively at WeidnerCenter.com, in person at The Weidner Ticket Office, or by calling 920-465-2800. A pre-sale begins October 6.

The Weidner Ticket Office is located at the University of Wisconsin–Green Bay, 2420 Nicolet Drive, Green Bay, WI 54311. Regular hours are Tuesday through Friday, 10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.