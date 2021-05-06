Skylight Music Theatre Announces Summer Stock High School Program

Skylight Music Theatre has announced its pre-professional summer stock program for high school students interested in pursuing musical theatre performance and technical theatre.

This one-of-a-kind five-week program for young musical theatre performers and technicians will be led by Skylight's education department Mondays through Fridays, June 28 - July 30, and will culminate in three public performances of the 2012 Broadway revival of Godspell on July 30, 31 and August 1 in the Cabot Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center. Ticket information for the performances will be announced at a later date.

Skylight's Education Manager, Amanda Marquardt, will lead the summer program. "This pre-professional program serves as a bridge between a student's incredibly valuable high school, children's theatre and community theatre experiences," says Marquardt. "The five-week program will prepare these students for the next level of expertise expected in collegiate and professional theatre environments worldwide."

Program Created to Strengthen Musical Theatre Skills of Area Teens

The program has been designed to help high school theatre students in the Milwaukee area prepare for the next step in their professional, educational, theatrical and artistic careers. "This type of work is essential and expected in collegiate and professional venues and includes a deep dive into the text, as well as the specific theatrical devices we will employ that will impact the art, design and direction of the show," says Marquardt.

The Theatre Technician Program will consist of workshops and master classes led by technical theatre professionals from the Milwaukee area. Students will develop skills in stage management, construction, scenic design and white model building, scenic painting, costume design, stage make-up effects and design, as well as lighting and sound. As part of the technical team for the Skylight Summer Stock production of Godspell, the students will learn to work and communicate as part of a theatrical design team.

Students involved in the Performer Program will receive robust audition feedback in-person and the opportunity to workshop their audition piece for future opportunities. They will develop musical theatre performance skills in a practical, rigorous, fast-paced and high-energy learning environment. As part of the cast of Godspell, they will perform ensemble work in an environment that emulates the artistic culture of Skylight.

Both the Theatre Technician Program and the Performer Program will be held in the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway, in Milwaukee's Third Ward.

Program Information

The program is open to high school students entering freshman, sophomore, junior and senior year in fall of 2021, in addition to 2021 graduates.

• Dates: Virtual sessions: June 28 - July 2, 2021

In person sessions: July 5 - July 30, 2021 (Monday - Friday only)

• Times: 9:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

• Location: Broadway Theatre Center (158 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202)

• Performance Dates: July 30, 31 and August 1 at 7:30 p.m. in the Cabot Theatre, Broadway Theatre Center.

• Tuition: $750 or $200 paid in four installments to equal $800 - if this option is selected, a $200 deposit must be paid on acceptance and enrollment into the program.

*A limited amount of need-based scholarships are available. Please email Amanda Marquardt, Education Manager at amandam@skylightmusictheatre.org for more information.

College aged students interested in a non-paid internship please review this information document and email Amanda Marquardt at amandam@skylightmusictheatre.org for further information.

How to Apply

Applications for the Theatre Technician Program are accepted through May 21, 2021 via this form. Applicants will need to include a Google link to a brief statement of interest in technical theatre arts and future professional aspirations. Applicants should also include a Google link to a resume listing technical theatre and related experience, and a letter of recommendation emailed directly to Amanda Marquardt at amandam@skylightmusictheatre.org.

Virtual Auditions for the Performer Program are accepted through May 21, 2021 via this form. Applicants will need to include a Google link to a headshot and resume, in addition to a YouTube link to an audition video. Applicants should slate themselves saying their first and last name and their chosen audition song. It is preferred that the audition song is 32 bars or no more than 90 seconds. Applicants may sing to a piano accompaniment or backing track but must be heard over the accompaniment. A cappella is acceptable but not preferred. A letter of recommendation should be emailed directly to Amanda Marquardt at amandam@skylightmusictheatre.org.

For more information on the program, visit www.skylightmusictheatre.org/education/summer-stock-high-school-program/.

Health & Safety Protocols

Following CDC guidelines and in consultation with area doctors, Skylight Music Theatre has implemented strict health and safety protocols. Read more at www.skylightmusictheatre.org/about/health-and-safety-protocols.

Students, teaching artists and program leaders will be required to wear masks at all times and maintain social distancing. A complete overview of the health and safety precautions that will be in place this summer will be distributed to students who are selected for the program when they receive their offer email. Theatre capacity for the culminating performances of Godspell will be limited to 50%.