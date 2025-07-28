Single Tickets For SOME LIKE IT HOT at Overture Go On Sale This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Overture Center for the Arts announced that single tickets for the upcoming engagement of “Some Like It Hot" in Madison, Wis. will go on sale Friday, August 1 at 11 a.m. Tickets for the Tuesday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 16 performances will be available at the Overture Center ticket office (201 State Street, Madison, Wis.), online, or by calling (608) 258-4141. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by emailing groups@overture.org.

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, “Some Like It Hot” is the tory of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.

And what a trip it is! With its irresistible combination of heart and laughs, song and dance, “Some Like It Hot” won more theater awards than any show in its season, and was named Best Musical by the Drama Desk, The Drama League, and the Outer Critics Circle.

“Some Like It Hot” features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin (“The Amber Ruffin Show”), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The musical is based on the classic MGM film “Some Like It Hot,” which has been named the “Funniest American Movie of All Time” by the American Film Institute.

The creative team also includes Scott Pask (Sets), Gregg Barnes (Costumes), Natasha Katz (Lights), Brian Ronan (Sound), Josh Marquette (Hair), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Makeup), Christian Borle and Joe Farrell (Additional Material), Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Darryl Archibald (Music Supervision), Kristy Norter (Music Coordinator), Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter (Orchestrations), Marc Shaiman (Vocal Arrangements) and Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements). The Production Team also includes Steve Bebout (Associate Director), John MacInnis (Associate Choreographer) and Juniper Street Productions (Production Management). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the general manager.