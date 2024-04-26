Student Performers Star in JERRY ENSEMBLE CABARET Next Month at Overture

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Overture Center's annual Jerry Ensemble Cabaret returns on Tuesday, May 14 at 7 p.m. Members of the Southern Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble will perform a 75-minute cabaret-style performance in Overture Center's Promenade Hall. Tickets ($25) are available at overture.org. A livestream option is available (Pay What You Wish, minimum $10).



The Jerry Ensemble will delight you with songs from musical theater classic gems to fresh-on-the-scene contemporary shows. Hailing from over a dozen regional Wisconsin schools, these exceptionally talented performers will make this an unforgettable evening. Sing along with your favorite songs, learn new ones and get to know these outstanding entertainers! They are sure to touch your heart and bring a smile to your face.

Overture Center's Jerry Ensembles (Central and Southern) are premier performance groups representing the Jerry Awards, featuring select vocal performers. The accomplished singers of the Jerry Ensemble participate in the group 2-4 years each, delighting audiences with songs from musical theater, movies, legendary artists and more. They present solos, duets, trios and group performances in front of a variety of audiences in a variety of settings each year, including the Jerry Awards Ceremony, Cocktails with Tim & Karra, UW basketball games and Kids in the Rotunda.

According to Karra Beach, Overture's director of Broadway engagement programs, many of these performances are unlike those students experience at school or with other theater groups: “In most of these settings, they are performing in a smaller space where they can easily see the audience. The Cabaret requires a different set of performer tools, and it's the time we get to hear the students tell their stories that connect the songs together. They may sing in character, but they are sharing themselves with the audience, too.”

The cabaret event will feature group numbers, duets, trios and also special showcase numbers for the Jerry Ensemble seniors.

