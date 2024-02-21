Review: LES MISERABLES on Tour at the Overture Center

I agreed to review Les Misérables knowing full well that it has been reviewed to death, an ironic twist when you think about it. Full disclosure, I have never seen the show before, so judge as you may, but truly, I do see a lot of theater.

The first thing I noticed, which everyone in the universe knew, except me, is that it is a pop opera. No dialog, just song after song, moving the story forward. More full disclosure, I am not a fan of pop or rock operas. I personally always lose something in the flow of the story without any dialog. Incidentally, I hold the book responsible, not the performers; same is the case here.

If you are unfamiliar with this epic tale, it is difficult to follow all the different storylines and characters. Again, this is the fault of the book and not the performers. It also helps to know something of French history, which I did not. For instance, it does not take place during the French Revolution, but rather, 43 years afterwards, during what is known as the June Rebellion.

The performers did an amazing job. Nick Carnell performed wonderfully as Jean Valjean, our protagonist, as did his counterpart, Preston Truman Boyd, as Javert. Their relationship played well as Javert pursued his own white whale across Paris in this Melvillian tale.

The two people who stood out for me most in this show were Mya Rena Hunter, and her portrayal of grown-up Eponine, and Henry Kirk, who portrays her young brother Gavroche. Both performances stood out to me, but for vastly different reasons. Mya for her vocals and emotional performance. Henry for his clear enunciation and show-stealing stage presence. Both did an outstanding job helping to move the story forward.

The other actors I would be remiss to mention are Jake David Smith, and his portrayal of Marius, and the fair Cosette, his love interest, played by Delaney Guyer. The two played well off each other. Theirs was truly a Romeo and Juliette Shakespearean style relationship, only a day old when they are professing love. Happily, their story ends less tragically. Jake David Smith held my attention, causing some emotion to stir, when singing “Empty Chairs at Empty Tables”. Well done sir.

The lighting for the show, dark and ominous, was fitting. The set was incredible, growing more and more elaborate as the play progressed, reaching its crescendo during the final battle scene, only to be replaced by some pretty awesome multimedia to show the trip through the sewer and the (SPOILER ALERT!!) ultimate death of Javert. Well done and kudos to the stage crew and lighting designer!

The show ends it’s run on February 18th, so get your tickets today! And, if you have never seen the show, so some research before you go, you’ll enjoy it more.

