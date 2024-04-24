'Kids In The Rotunda' Performance By The Jerry Ensemble is Rescheduled at Overture

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kids in the Rotunda, Madison's favorite family-friendly, Saturday live performance series, has been extended for one more week this season! Originally scheduled for January 13 but canceled due to winter weather, the Jerry Ensemble's appearance at Kids in the Rotunda will take place on Saturday, May 4 at 10 a.m. on the Rotunda Stage.

The Jerry Ensemble's Disney's Winnie the Pooh KIDS: Disney's Winnie the Pooh KIDS is a timeless story about friendship and adventure based on the beloved characters of A.A. Milne and the 2011 Disney animated feature film. Welcome to the Hundred Acre Wood, where Winnie the Pooh is once again in search of honey. Along the way, he meets his pals Tigger, Piglet, Rabbit and Owl but soon discovers that Christopher Robin has been captured by the mysterious Backson!

Overture Center's Kids in the Rotunda series is designed to captivate families of all ages. From renowned folk singers to drum lines and hilarious kid-friendly improv to vibrant Indian dance, our handpicked lineup guarantees an unforgettable experience for your family. While tailored for children ages nine and younger, these performances will mesmerize both kids and adults alike.

The Rotunda Café will be open during shows to offer coffee, juice and snacks for sale with part of the proceeds benefiting Overture Center.

All virtual performances and the 1 p.m. performances will be American Sign Language interpreted. Please email kidsintherotunda@overture.org at least one hour prior to the performance to be seated within sight of the interpreter for live performances. Visit the Kids in the Rotunda Facebook page or follow Overture's Kids in the Rotunda web page for updates.

