Review: WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY? OR, HOW I STARTED THE IRAQ WAR at Music Theatre Of Madison

I would like to say it began as any other play begins, but it didn’t. I won’t give away the fun, but suffice it to say, there were donuts. And from what I could tell by the couple sitting in front of me, good donuts, “Damn good donut with sprinkles and everything” to be precise. Initially the show was very interactive, which was disconcerting for some. A patron in front of me at one point, just asked with some concern, “Am I in the right place? I am supposed to be watching a play about the Iraqi war.” He was assured that he was indeed in the right place and given a donut.

The show in a word was amazing. Everyone, but the group leader felt that they started the Iraqi war. Taking us through their individual reasons for believing them, the play unfolds and we begin to see how this war may have been started and who really is at fault.

Through song and dance we experience what these people went through as the threat of war escalated. The singing was fantastic, and while there were some standout performances, (Kevin James Sievert and Cat Richmond come to mind immediately) the entire cast did a wonderful job of harmonizing.

The evening I saw the production, Meghan Randolph, director and Executive Director of Music Theater of Madison, had to step in for an ill actor. Meghan was incredible, but more so was the cast, for a seamless production in which one of the key members of the ensemble had to be replaced last minute. While this may unnerve a lesser actor, these professionals put on a great show, not missing a beat.

The audience was receptive from talking with several members after the show, agreed with my assessment that this was a must see show! So go, stop reading and get tickets here before it’s too late. Photo Credit Beau Meyer.

Music Theatre of Madison to present subversive musical Who’s Your Baghdaddy? Or, How I Started the Iraq War, telling the story of the biggest fiasco in CIA history

June 1, 2023 – For immediate release – Music Theatre of Madison, a professional theatre in its eighteenth season, will present the musical Who’s Your Baghdaddy? Or, How I Started the Iraq War, by Marshall Pailet and A.D. Penedo, on August 18, 19, 20, 25, and 26, 2023 at the Play Circle Theater in Memorial Union, 2nd floor. The Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday show is at 2:00 p.m. Tickets will be on sale July 5.

A show that rocked off-Broadway in 2015, Baghdaddy is a subversive musical in the style of Adam McKay (films like The Big Short, Vice). Its style is Hamilton meets “Saturday Night Live” meets HBO documentary. It tells the true story of the buildup to the War in Iraq, focusing on an Iraqi refugee (and con artist) codenamed Curveball, the people he interacted with, and what became the biggest CIA blunder in modern history. Filled with bangin' songs, rich history, dark humor, and layered characters, this piece explores how we take responsibility, how we treat people we suspect, and how ambition run amok can spell disaster.

“I’ve wanted to do this piece from the moment it was brought to my attention,” says Executive Director Meghan Randolph. “This is a true MTM show. A roller coaster ride of history, rule-breaking, comedy, gut-punching drama, and fascinating characters. It’s also a modern fable, asking us to look inward and examine ourselves and our assumptions. It’s my favorite type of show to direct and produce.”

The show is directed by Randolph, music directed by Zach Busch, and choreographed by Marin Johnson. The cast, includes Ben Eisenstein (CIA analyst Jerry Samuel), Kate Jajewski (CIA analyst Berry Stanton), Paul Lorentz (weapons inspector Martin Bouchard), Paul Milisch (CIA operative Tyler Nelson), Adam Qutaishat (Curveball), Kevin James Sievert (Richart Becker), and Cat Richmond and Ben Ruyle, who each play numerous characters. Understudies are Nick Chier, Reese Clostermery, and Micah Friedman.

Music Theatre of Madison’s mission is to bring lesser-known and new musicals to Madison stages. Previous productions include Ten Days In A Madhouse, Monstersongs, Indecent, Hephaestus, Little Miss Sunshine, and Lizzie.