FUNNY GIRL, & JULIET, and More Set For Overture Center's 20th Anniversary Season Lineup

Overture Center has revealed its 20th Anniversary 2024/25 season. Broadway at Overture welcomes back audience-favorite “Wicked,” also celebrating its 20th anniversary year, and includes the Wisconsin premieres of “& Juliet,” “Shucked” and “The Neil Diamond Musical: A Beautiful Noise.” Overture will also present nearly 30 national and international shows, including three Cabaret, Up Close and National Geographic Live performances and a new five-performance Fringe Festival inspired by Edinburgh’s annual international theater festival.

“Celebrating two decades of astounding performances at Overture Center fills me with gratitude for the incredible journey we’ve shared. As I reminisce on our history, I am reminded of the cherished moments we’ve experienced together with esteemed artists on our stages,” said Chief Artistic Experiences Officer Tim Sauers. “This season, we honor our rich legacy by welcoming back favorites, such as the dynamic duo of Steve Martin and Martin Short, the world-class Jazz at Lincoln Center featuring Wynton Marsalis and the innovative Hubbard Street Dance Chicago.”

& Juliet | Tuesday, Nov. 26 to Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 | Overture Hall | Wisconsin Exclusive!

Created by the Emmy®-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. “& Juliet” asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.

Funny Girl | Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024 to Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025 | Overture Hall

Featuring one of the greatest musical scores of all time, including classic songs “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star” and “People,” this bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

Shucked | Tuesday, Feb. 4 to Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 | Overture Hall | Wisconsin Premiere and Exclusive!

Step right up, folks, to the most corn-tastic Tony Award®–winning musical comedy "Shucked.” Join Maizy, the spunky heroine, as she battles to save her beloved crop with the help of a con man posing as a "corn doctor." Get ready for a wild ride filled with toe-tapping country tunes, side-splitting jokes and a whole lot of heart.

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical | Tuesday, March 18 to Sunday, March 23, 2025 | Overture Hall | Wisconsin Premiere!

The untold true story of a Brooklyn kid who became a chart-busting, show-stopping, award-winning American icon. Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, “A Beautiful Noise” is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chartbusting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans" and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway—and head out on the road across America. Like “Jersey Boys” and “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” before it, “A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical” is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

Clue | Tuesday, May 13 to Sunday, May 18, 2025 | Overture Hall

A mansion. A murder. A mystery. Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan- favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game “Clue” is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

MJ The Musical | Tuesday, June 17 to Sunday, June 22, 2025 | Overture Hall

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry comes to Madison, Wis, as “MJ,” the multi-Tony Award®-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, “MJ” goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status.

Wicked | Wednesday, July 9 to Sunday, July 27, 2025 | Overture Hall

Also celebrating its 20th anniversary, this spellbinding tale reveals the untold story of the Witches of Oz. The Broadway sensation “Wicked” looks at what happened in the Land of Oz... but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood, and with extraordinary talent. When she meets a trendy bubbly blonde, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships... until the world decides to call one “good” and the other “wicked.”

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! Hubbard Street Dance Chicago | Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall

Lauded by the LA Times as “a perfect storm of movement, music and choreography,” this renowned Chicago company nurtures diverse voices in contemporary dance. Opening new pathways to growth, learning and discovery, Hubbard Street showcases innovative choreography that captivates audiences worldwide.

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! Steve Martin & Martin Short: "The Dukes of Funnytown!" featuring Jeff Babko and the Steep Canyon Rangers |Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall

Promising a bit of music, plenty of new sketches and tons of laughs, this duo's new, not-to-miss show is a delight for comedy nerds and casual fans alike. After all, how often is wild and crazy guy Steve Martin on the road with his rubber-faced friend Martin Short?

NEW! Shrek the Musical | Friday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, 1 p.m. & 7 p.m. | Overture Hall

Once upon a time, in a swamp far, far away lived a big, green and not-so-mean ogre named Shrek. Get ready for a wild ride as this unlikely hero sets off on a quest with a chatty Donkey and a princess who's not your typical damsel in distress. It's the uproarious stage adventure inspired by the Oscar®-winning DreamWorks animated film, guaranteed to have you laughing all the way to the happily ever after!

NEW! Churchill | Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, 2 p.m. | The Playhouse

Spend an evening with Sir Winston Churchill as British actor David Payne brings the iconic leader to life in a captivating one-man show. Discover Churchill's thrilling Boer War exploits, political battles and special bond with America. Delve into intimate details of his relationships with his wife, Clementine, and Queen Elizabeth. With echoes of "The Crown" and "The Darkest Hour," this performance offers a unique glimpse into the life of one of history's most influential figures.

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! Straight No Chaser | Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, 7 p.m. | Overture Hall

· Hear the mesmerizing harmony of nine unadulterated male voices united to create extraordinary music. Neither strait-laced nor straight-faced, this acapella group defies expectations with their captivating performances. Join them for a musical journey unlike any other.

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis | Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall

Experience the world's premier big band, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra directed by Wynton Marsalis. Marsalis, hailed as the "Pied Piper" and "Doctor of Swing,” is a trumpeter, composer and advocate of American culture. This is your invitation to enjoy an unforgettable evening with the best jazz performers in the country.

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! The Peking Acrobats | Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, 7 p.m. | Overture Hall

· The Peking Acrobats® redefine Chinese acrobatics, dazzling audiences with daring chair stacks, trick-cycling, tumbling, juggling and gymnastics. Pushing human limits, they defy gravity through contortion, flexibility and control. Accompanied by live musicians, traditional Chinese sounds blend with high-tech effects, creating a festive entertainment event.

NEW! Fraggle Rock Live! | Saturday, March 1, 2025, 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

A new first-ever Fraggle Rock stage show is set to tour from The Jim Henson Company and the Brad Simon Organization, featuring the characters of the beloved original Jim Henson series—currently celebrating its 40th anniversary—and starring in the hit Emmy Award-winning Apple TV+ reboot. Fraggle Rock LIVE will feature everyone’s favorites—Fraggles, Doozers and Gorgs—on a brand-new, exciting, interactive, live musical adventure, perfect for all ages!

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! Danú | Saturday, Mar. 15, 2025, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Celebrate an early St. Patrick’s Day and the magic of Ireland with Danú, one of today’s premier traditional Irish ensembles. Delight in flute, fiddle, accordion and vocals as they blend ancient Irish music and vibrant new repertoire in high-energy performances.

RETURNING! The Red Hot Chilli Pipers | Saturday, Mar. 29, 2025, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Experience the electrifying return of The Red Hot Chilli Pipers! Bagpipes with attitude, drums with a Scottish accent and a show so hot it carries a health warning. With their groundbreaking fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock/pop anthems they’ve coined “BAGROCK,” they deliver a high-energy performance like no other.

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! Harry Potter & The Deathly Hallows Part 1 in Concert with the Madison Symphony Orchestra | Saturday, Apr. 5, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. | Overture Hall

It’s time to go hunting for Horcruxes once more: part one of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ in Concert” is nearly here! The Madison Symphony Orchestra performs Alexandre Desplat’s epic score as the franchise’s seventh film is projected onto a giant screen. Join all your favorite characters—and not-so-favorite ones!—as they encounter familiar dangers, new threats and powerful friendships in this once-in-a-lifetime event.

NEW! Twyla Tharp Dance | Tuesday, April 15, 2025, 7 p.m. | Overture Hall

Embark on a journey through the unparalleled artistry of Twyla Tharp Dance as the company celebrates its 60th anniversary and Overture Center debut. Since redefining the boundaries of ballet and modern dance, Tharp has crafted more than 160 works spanning dance, film, Broadway and beyond. At this performance, discover a new work set to a reimagining of Philip Glass’s “Aguas da Amazonia,” arranged and recorded by members of Third Coast Percussion

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! Black Violin | Friday, Apr. 25, 2025, 7 p.m. | Overture Hall

Grammy-nominated duo Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste mesmerize audiences with their fusion of classical and hip-hop, transcending genres and delivering a message of hope and unity. Witness a reimagined concert where Mozart meets Marvin Gaye and Kendrick Lamar and expand your musical horizons!

RETURNING! Goodnight Moon & The Runaway Bunny | Sunday, May 4, 2025, 3 p.m. | Capitol Theater

· "Goodnight Moon" and "The Runaway Bunny" come to life in a delightful stage adaptation by Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia. These beloved tales celebrate nighttime rituals and the bond between a mother and child, captivating audiences with their endearing rabbit characters and soothing rhythms. Experience the magic that has enchanted generations and rediscover the comforting security of these timeless stories.

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE

Back by popular demand, National Geographic Live returns to Overture Center! Prepare for three unforgettable events featuring captivating storytelling and breathtaking imagery from today’s greatest adventurers—live on stage.

NEW! Life on Thin Ice with Photographer Kiliii Yuyan | Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Journey into the heart of the Arctic with National Geographic Live! Explore the icy landscapes teeming with life, where sea ice is as essential as desert sand. Join Kiliii Yüyan, our first speaker of indigenous descent, as he reveals the deep bond between Native peoples and the majestic creatures of the North through beautiful images and awe-inspiring moments.

NEW! Rise of T. Rex with Paleontologist Lindsay Zanno | Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Embark on a riveting journey through time with paleontologist Dr. Lindsay Zanno as she unveils the secrets behind T. rex's rise to dominance amidst a climate crisis 67 million years ago. Join her expedition through the badlands to uncover how this iconic apex predator adapted to a changing world.

NEW! Diving the Great Barrier Reef with Marine Biologist Erika Woolsey | Tuesday, Apr. 15, 2025, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Plunge into the vibrant depths of the Great Barrier Reef alongside marine biologist Erika Woolsey. Experience the annual spectacle of coral reproduction, revealing the resilience of these underwater jungles against the harsh impacts of climate change. Join us for an inspiring journey of discovery and conservation.

CABARET

The historic Capitol Theater is turned into an elegant cabaret with hors d’oeuvres in the lobby and gourmet dinner on stage.

NEW! Alysha Umphress | Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, 6:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

Straight from New York's popular supper club 54 Below, Broadway alum Alysha Umphress (“On the Town,” “American Idiot,” “Priscilla Queen of the Desert”) performs songs by Bock and Harnick, Kurt Weill, Bobby Gentry, Lyle Lovett, Leiber and Stoller, Randy Newman and, inevitably, Stephen Sondheim. Join Umphress, one of Broadway’s most glorious voices, for an evening of unforgettable storytelling through song.

NEW! Sidney Dupont presents “That Old Black Magic: Sammy Davis Centennial” | Thursday, Mar. 20, 2025, 6:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Celebrate the 100th birthday of the legendary Sammy Davis Jr. with "That Old Black Magic," starring the electrifying Tony Nominee Sidney Dupont! Join us for a sensational evening honoring the Rat Pack icon, as DuPont's mesmerizing vocals bring to life classics like "Mr. Bojangles" and "The Candy Man." Don't miss this magical tribute, filled with nostalgia and inspiration!

NEW! Stella Cole | Thursday, May 1, 2025, 6:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

With over half a million followers, Stella Cole's singing videos have captivated audiences worldwide and earned praise from music icons like Michael Bublé and Broadway legends such as Betty Buckley. Join us for a night of timeless classics and jazzy renditions as Cole brings her passion for the Great American Songbook to the stage.

UP CLOSE

This unique musical experience transforms the Capitol Theater Stage into a cocktail lounge. Audiences will experience an intimate evening of original music featuring a diverse lineup of emerging artists from around the world.

NEW! Ben Wendel & Taylor Eigsti | Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, 8 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

Grammy-nominated saxophonist Ben Wendel, renowned for his eclectic blend of jazz and collaborations with Snoop Dogg, Prince and Kneebody, joins forces with Grammy-winning pianist Taylor Eigsti, whose prodigious talent has graced stages alongside legends like Dave Brubeck and Sting. Enjoy a dynamic fusion of styles and a celebration of musical mastery.

NEW! Erini & Naseem Alatrash | Friday, Mar. 21, 2025, 8 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

Cellist Naseem Alatrash's blend of traditional Arabic music with jazz and classical influences, paired with Erini’s vocal exploration of jazz and Greek traditional music, promises a captivating evening. Journey with these two exceptional artists as their performances transcend borders and genres.

NEW! Deerlady: Mali Obomsawin & Magdalena Abrego | Friday, May 2, 2025, 8 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

Step into the groundbreaking world of Deerlady, where punk rock's rebellious spirit meets the finesse of jazz. Obomsawin, hailed as one of GRAMMY.com's top 10 emerging jazz artists, and Abrego, a master of evocative guitar landscapes, craft a daring fusion of free jazz and indie rock. Obomsawin brings her acclaimed bass prowess and compositional genius to the forefront alongside Abrego’s evocative guitar work. Together, they promise an unforgettable Up Close concert experience that defies conventional boundaries.

FRINGE FESTIVAL

Kick off the New Year with a dive into the heart of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. As the world's largest arts festival, it offers a kaleidoscope of talent and spectacle. Our two-day mini-festival showcases top acts from last year, including cutting-Edge Theater, side-splitting comedy, mesmerizing drag and jaw-dropping cirque acts. Join us for one performance or delight in all five. You’ll get a glimpse into the electrifying energy of the Fringe, with the best of the best straight from the stages that set Edinburgh ablaze.

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! The Kinsey Sicks | Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, 7:30 p.m. |Capitol Theater | Fringe Festival

For three decades, America's Favorite Dragapella® Beautyshop Quartet has delighted audiences worldwide with their award-winning cappella singing, sharp satire and flamboyant drag. With an impressive record spanning Off-Broadway, Vegas, films, albums and global tours, they've earned a devoted following for their unforgettable blend of music and comedy.

NEW! Brave Space | Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m. | Overture Hall Main Lobby | Fringe Festival

Immerse yourself in an enchanting circus adventure within a cozy tent. Witness a world of wonder unfold from a simple fabric puddle as an all-female troupe of bold acrobats captivates you with mesmerizing juggling, Cyr wheel spins, breathtaking duo trapeze acts, unique rope performances, and awe-inspiring feats of balance and strength. Trust is key in this limited 100-person experience as audience and performers co-create the show. Be prepared to sit, stand and roam in this interactive spectacle, where community and wonder merge for a fleeting, magical moment.

NEW! Shamilton | Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, 5 p.m. | Capitol Theater | Fringe Festival

"Shamilton" is a hilarious twist on "Hamilton," hailed by The New York Times as “one of the top 5 comedy shows to catch.” This hip-hop improv musical promises incredible songs, moving storytelling, stunning choreography and powerhouse singing. Enjoy a laugh-filled journey where history meets improv. Lin-Manuel Miranda says, "Cease and desist!"

NEW! Baby Wants Candy | Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, 8 p.m. | Capitol Theater | Fringe Festival

Get ready to laugh until your sides hurt with Baby Wants Candy, hailed by The Huffington Post as "pretty damn brilliant" and "pretty damn hilarious"! This acclaimed comedy troupe has wowed audiences worldwide with over 3,000 completely improvised musicals. With audience suggestions as their guide and a full band backing them up, each show is a whirlwind of spontaneous dance numbers, clever rhymes and jaw-dropping comedy.

NEW! Chris Grace as Scarlett Johansson | Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, 2 p.m. |The Playhouse | Fringe Festival

America’s 88th-most beloved Chinese actor, Chris Grace celebrates the life of actor Scarlett Johansson. through stand-up comedy, stage combat and the songs of Tom Waits. This show reimagines what is and isn’t possible… or appropriate… in the life of an artist. Conceived and written by Grace, who you may recognize as Jerry from NBC’s “Superstore.”

DUCK SOUP CINEMA: Save the dates:

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. |Capitol Theater

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. |Capitol Theater

Saturday, May 3, 2025, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. |Capitol Theater

