'Disney Musicals In Schools' Returns To Capitol Theater Stage, Featuring Students From Five Local Schools

Students at five Madison Metropolitan School District elementary schools are singing, acting and dancing with Disney Musicals in Schools. In celebration, Overture will host the Disney Musicals in Schools 2024 Student Share on Tuesday, May 7 with a one-hour performance at 11:45 a.m. in Capitol Theater. The event is for students and their families only, not open to the public.

The following schools will star in the show:

Hawthorne Elementary School

Henderson Elementary School

Leopold Community School

Mendota Elementary School

Nuestro Mundo Elementary School

Overture Center is working alongside Disney Theatrical Group to bring the Disney Musicals in Schools program to the Madison area.

“We are excited to welcome students for their Overture Center debut!” said Karra Beach, director of Broadway engagement programs. “Join us as we celebrate the joy of creativity and the unforgettable experience of seeing these young artists shine.”

Schools that participate in the Disney Musicals in Schools program receive a 17-week musical theater residency in their first year, led by a team of teaching artists trained by Disney Theatrical Group and Overture Center. Each school also receives performance rights and educational support materials at no cost. Support is provided for licensing and materials in the second and third years of participation as well.

About Disney Musicals in Schools

Overture Center is among 18 arts organizations in the world collaborating with Disney Musicals in Schools.

Disney Musicals in Schools was launched in 2010 in response to Disney Theatrical Group's concern that under-resourced public elementary schools were not afforded equitable access to the arts. After successfully offering the program in New York City schools, Disney Theatrical Group began collaborating with organizations in other communities across the United States.

Disney KIDS musicals, created in partnership with Music Theater International (MTI), are 30-minute musicals designed for elementary school performers and have been adapted from the classic Disney films 101 Dalmatians, Aladdin, Finding Nemo, Frozen, The Aristocats, The Jungle Book, The Lion King and Winnie the Pooh.

