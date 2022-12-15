Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards

Renaissance Theaterworks Presents Pulitzer-Winning COST OF LIVING

The play will be directed by RTW newcomer Ben Raanan, and features actors Bryant Bentley, Regan Linton, Valentina Fittipaldi and Jamie Rizzo.

Dec. 15, 2022  
Renaissance Theaterworks Presents Pulitzer-Winning COST OF LIVING

Renaissance Theaterworks (RTW) continues their 30th season with "Cost of Living" by Martyna Majok, Jan 20 - Feb 12, 2023, at the Theater at 255 S. Water St. in Milwaukee's Harbor District.

The play will be directed by RTW newcomer Ben Raanan, and features actors Bryant Bentley, Regan Linton, Valentina Fittipaldi and Jamie Rizzo. Tickets are available at R-T-W.com 24 hours a day, or by calling the box office at 414-278-0765 or in person at the box office, 255 S. Water St., from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily and 2 hours before performances. Note: Box Office will be closed the weeks of Christmas and New Years, but voicemail will be checked and calls returned. (Full list of performance dates, times and special shows below.)

This achingly human and surprisingly funny play is about the forces that bring people together, the realities of facing the world with disabilities and how deeply we all need each other. "Cost of Living" is the story of four very different people, in four very different circumstances, each trying to get by. Eddie, an unemployed truck driver, reunites with his ex-wife Ani after she suffers a devastating accident leaving her quadriplegic. John, a brilliant and witty doctoral student who has been disabled since birth, hires over-worked Jess as a caregiver. As their lives intersect, Martyna Majok's play delves into the chasm between abundance and need and explores the space where bodies - abled and disabled - meet each other.

In Martyna Majok's Pulitzer Prize (2018) winning script, she stipulates that the disabled characters in her play be portrayed by disabled actors, making this critically important story perceived to be difficult to cast. Enter Ben Raanan, Artistic Director of Phamaly Theatre Company in Denver CO, the nation's longest running disabled theater company, as RTW's choice to direct "Cost of Living."

Ben, who himself lives with disabilities, said "I have been pitching this play to various theaters for years. I never thought I would find a company to say yes, until I got a call from Suzan Fete. The visionaries at Renaissance [Theaterworks] have taken a chance to put on a play which contains a truly honest portrayal of disability." Suzan Fete said, "Disabled actors have difficulty finding work. Either the roles are not written, or theater companies are not willing to or can't take on the additional risk related to venue accessibility, housing, and other accommodations it takes to hire them. RTW exists to tell everyone's stories. If we can't tell the story of living with a disability then we are leaving people out. "Cost of Living" is worth that risk."

Having never taken on a production involving disabled personnel, nor a play with disabled characters before, RTW has sought the guidance of experts to help them do it right. Hiring Ben and collaborating with Phamaly Theatre Company is just the beginning. They have also engaged the consultation of Milwaukee-based Pink Umbrella Theatre Company, whose mission is to promote and provide theater that is accessible and inclusive with people who identify with a physical, intellectual or emotional disability. Lastly and coincidentally, RTW just hired Sarah Kriger Hwang as their new (well...returning) Marketing Director. Sarah lives with Multiple Sclerosis, a progessive and disabling neurological disorder. All of these resources will help RTW fulfill the needs of its personnel, production and audience with the utmost care, sensitivity and accessibility it can. Suzan Fete said, "Majok's script insists on the casting of diverse and disabled actors and this deepens the effect of her heartfelt and altogether human story. Renaissance would never have been able to produce COST OF LIVING without our collaboration partners: Phamaly Theatre and Pink Umbrella Theatre."

RTW will have a greater number of wheelchair accessible seats for "Cost of Living." 6-10 wheelchair seats will be available for each performance (depending on sizes of chairs) and adjustments will be made to the front-of-house to make mobility easier for the disabled (chair users and non-users). We will also provide sensory friendly and ASL interpreted performances and all performances will be live captioned.

Production Team

DIRECTOR...................................................... Ben Raanan

PRODUCTION MANAGER & STAGE MANAGER.... Bailey Wegner

ASST. STAGE MANAGER................................... Sydney Smith

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR.................................... Tony Lyons

LIGHTING DESIGN............................................ Sarah Hamilton

SCENIC DESIGN............................................... Sarah Ross**

SOUND DESIGN............................................... Josh Schmidt**

COSTUME DESIGN.......................................... Jason Orlenko**

PROP MASTER................................................ Olivia Bastien

WARDROBE SUPERVISOR................................ Shelby Kaishian

INTIMACY DIRECTOR....................................... Christopher Elst

DECK CHIEF................................................... Nat Goeller

*Member of Actors' Equity Association

** Member of the United Scenic Artists of America

Performance Schedule & Special Events

Friday, January 20 7:30 p.m. Preview

Saturday, January 21 4:00 p.m. Preview

Saturday, January 21 8:00 p.m. Opening Night & Reception

Sunday, January 22 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 25 7:30 p.m. Wine Wednesday

Thursday, January 26 7:30 p.m. Community Networking Night

Friday, January 27 7:30 p.m. Talkback

Saturday, January 28 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 28 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 29 2:00 p.m. Playclub & Sensory Friendly Performance

Monday, January 30 7:30 p.m. Pay-What-You-Choose

Wednesday, February 1 7:30 p.m. Wine Wednesday



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards; The Fireside Theater Leads Photo
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards; The Fireside Theater Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 19th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards; at Fireside Theatre Lead Photo
Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards; at Fireside Theatre Leads Best Ensemble Performance!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 12th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Tickets Go On Sale Today For JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at the Overture Center Photo
Tickets Go On Sale Today For JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at the Overture Center
Following critically acclaimed, sold-out engagements in the UK, the reimagined 50th Anniversary tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR will come to Overture Center for the Arts from Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Sunday, Feb. 26.
Overture Galleries Winter Exhibits Display A Range Of Human Identity and History, Explore Photo
Overture Galleries' Winter Exhibits Display A Range Of Human Identity and History, Explore Roots
​​​​​​​ Overture Galleries' winter 2022 exhibitions are now on display in Galleries I, II and III through Sunday, March 5. Plus, a new exhibit opens in Playhouse Gallery on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and runs through Sunday, Feb. 26. The exhibits feature 32 local and regional artists.

More Hot Stories For You


Renaissance Theaterworks Presents Pulitzer-Winning COST OF LIVINGRenaissance Theaterworks Presents Pulitzer-Winning COST OF LIVING
December 15, 2022

Renaissance Theaterworks (RTW) continues their 30th season with 'Cost of Living' by Martyna Majok, Jan 20 - Feb 12, 2023, at the Theater at 255 S. Water St. in Milwaukee's Harbor District. 
Tickets Go On Sale Today For JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at the Overture CenterTickets Go On Sale Today For JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at the Overture Center
December 9, 2022

Following critically acclaimed, sold-out engagements in the UK, the reimagined 50th Anniversary tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR will come to Overture Center for the Arts from Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Sunday, Feb. 26.
Overture Galleries' Winter Exhibits Display A Range Of Human Identity and History, Explore RootsOverture Galleries' Winter Exhibits Display A Range Of Human Identity and History, Explore Roots
December 6, 2022

​​​​​​​ Overture Galleries' winter 2022 exhibitions are now on display in Galleries I, II and III through Sunday, March 5. Plus, a new exhibit opens in Playhouse Gallery on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and runs through Sunday, Feb. 26. The exhibits feature 32 local and regional artists.
Syndee Winters Comes to Madison This Month For Intimate LunART Cabaret ShowSyndee Winters Comes to Madison This Month For Intimate LunART Cabaret Show
December 5, 2022

​​​​​​​LunART has the perfect event for Madison area live-music fans who love Broadway, romance and storytelling. Syndee Winters, star of Broadway's “The Lion King,” is coming to town for a cabaret show. This is a one-night-only, one-of-a-kind intimate event you don't want to miss! 
Overture's 'Kids In The Rotunda' Presents Three Action-Packed December ShowsOverture's 'Kids In The Rotunda' Presents Three Action-Packed December Shows
November 28, 2022

Kids in the Rotunda, Madison's favorite family-friendly Saturday arts performance series, presents three fun-filled Saturdays of action-packed performances on Overture Center's Rotunda stage in December. Three popular artists and groups return this month: Stuart Stotts, Handphibians and David Landau.
share