RUMOURS OF FLEETWOOD MAC Comes to Capitol Theater in August

The ultimate tribute to one of rock and roll’s most remarkable groups is coming to Overture Center this summer. Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, personally endorsed by Fleetwood Mac founding member Mick Fleetwood, comes to Capitol Theater on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 17 at 11 a.m. at overture.org.

Channeling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at their very best, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac offers a unique opportunity for fans, both old and new, to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured Fleetwood Mac’s place as one of the most loved groups of all time.

For more information, visit https://www.rumoursoffleetwoodmac.com/.

