Overture's KIDS IN THE ROTUNDA Series Continues in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kids in the Rotunda, Madison’s family-friendly, free Saturday arts performance series, will continue on Overture Center’s Rotunda Stage in March with four acts. These performances are the perfect way to spend your springtime Saturday mornings and early afternoons.

Kids in the Rotunda is designed to captivate families of all ages. From renowned folk singers to drum lines and hilarious kid-friendly improv to vibrant Indian dance, our handpicked lineup guarantees an unforgettable experience for your family. While tailored for children ages nine and younger, these performances will mesmerize both kids and adults alike. The Rotunda Café will be open during shows to offer coffee, juice and snacks for sale with part of the proceeds benefiting Overture Center.

In addition, families are invited to participate in “Arts After Overture” in partnership with the Madison Public Library after the March 15 performance from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The session provides arts experiences related to the morning’s Kids in the Rotunda performance. Plus, little om BIG OM yoga will lead youngsters in family-friendly yoga sessions at 10:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. on March 22.

Visit the Kids in the Rotunda Facebook page or follow Overture’s Kids in the Rotunda web page for updates. Free 45-minute performances will be held at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. A livestream option is available on March 22 at 1p.m.

All virtual performances and the 1 p.m. performances will be American Sign Language interpreted. Please email kidsintherotunda@overture.org at least one hour prior to the performance to be seated within sight of the interpreter for live performances.

KIDS IN THE ROTUNDA MARCH LINEUP

Saturday, March 1 – Trinity Academy of Irish Dance

Get ready for a high-energy showcase that will leave you breathless! The Trinity Academy of Irish Dance, founded by the visionary Mark Howard in 1982, has not only shaped the lives of over 10,000 students but has also redefined the art of Irish dance. For nearly four decades, this celebrated institution with roots in Chicago, Milwaukee and Madison has broken competitive records and dazzled audiences worldwide. In this performance, you’ll witness the incredible talent of Trinity students, some as young as 3.5 years old, as they bring traditional Irish steps and vibrant choreography to life on stage. With locations spanning Illinois and Wisconsin, Trinity stands as the most recognized Irish dance program in the world. Don’t miss your chance to see why this show always draws a packed house!

(Held in Overture Hall Main Lobby)

Saturday, March 8 – No Kids in the Rotunda — Instead, join us for International Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 15 – Kalaanjali School of Indian Dance

Experience breathtaking stories of the East through the graceful postures, percussive feet, vibrant costumes and dynamic expressions of the Kalaanjali dancers. Dancers of all ages, some as young as five, captivate with the beauty and elegance of Bharatanatyam-style dancing from southern India. Enjoy melodious music, expressive hand gestures and the enchanting sound of bells on their feet!

+Art After Overture

Saturday, March 22 – Birds of a Feather (featuring Little Miss Ann & Suzi Shelton) (+ LIVESTREAMED)

Birds of a Feather (Little Miss Ann + Suzi Shelton) will perform classic favorites and new songs from their debut album "Rock Together," featuring themes of friendship, adventure and community. Expect unexpected gems like the Tom Tom Club-esque “Tough Cat” with meowing horn blasts, the indie-rock title track “Birds of a Feather” and a feel-good Tom Petty cover, “Learning to Fly.” With their combined years of experience, Little Miss Ann and Suzi Shelton will engage, entertain and delight audiences of all ages.

+Yoga with little om BIG OM

Saturday, March 29 – Madison Ballet

Madison Ballet returns to the Rotunda Stage for an “off-stage and personal” look at the development of a ballet dancer. Presenting advanced students and trainees from the School of Madison Ballet, audience members will have an up-close experience of a ballet class warm up, barre practice, center floor work and choreography rehearsal. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to experience the Madison Ballet like never before!

Comments