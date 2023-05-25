Overture Will Honor High School Musical Theater Programs At 2023 Jerry Awards, Sunday, June 11

The 2022/23 Jerry Awards program will culminate in a show honoring student and school achievements, including performances by the Outstanding Award recipients, in Overture Hall on Sunday, June 11 at 6:30 p.m. Two outstanding lead performers will be selected to represent the program at The National High School Musical Theatre Awards (Jimmy Awards) competition in New York City.

This year, the program has 500-plus award recipients from 105 productions in 97 communities across the state. These productions were at schools of varying sizes with varying budgets.

“I continue to be impressed at the high quality of high school musical theater programs across our state,” said Tim Sauers, chief artistic experiences officer. “I applaud them all for their dedication and commitment to ensuring that students have access and the opportunity to excel.”

Participation statistics for the 2022/23 season:

105 productions

97 schools/community theater organizations

43 schools are represented in the 56 Outstanding Lead Performance Award recipients

28 counties

50 reviewers (three reviewers attended each production)

450+ students performing in annual awards shows in Overture Hall

105,000 people involved in the Jerry Awards through engagement with their local high school musical

Click here to view the complete list of recipients.

The Jerry Awards is a high school musical awards program that encourages, recognizes and honors excellence in high school musical theater. The program began in the 2009/10 school year with 23 productions within 45 miles of Madison and has since expanded across the state through partnerships with Marcus Center for the Performing Arts and The Grand Theater. Educators and industry professionals review productions at Wisconsin high schools and/or community theater organizations and provide valuable feedback to students. In its first decade, the Jerry Awards engaged more than 700,000 students, teachers, theater professionals and community members.

To be eligible for the Jerry Awards, high schools apply in the fall or spring to have their musical reviewed by the program. Three adjudicators (industry professionals and educators) are assigned to see the show and write a critique evaluating it in various categories such as performance, design and direction. Critiques are compiled and sent to each school with nominations. In addition to the critique and being recognized at the awards show, participating students are eligible to audition for the Jerry Ensemble, become a student social influencer and receive special ticket offers to performances at Overture Center, Marcus Performing Arts Center and The Grand Theater.

Overture's Jerry Awards are sponsored by American Girl's Fund for Children, Katie Dowling-Marcus and Ben Marcus, and contributions to Overture Center.

The Jimmy Awards/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA) program impacts more than 140,000 students who participate in 48 regional high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the program has been the catalyst for more than $6,000,000 in educational scholarships. Presented by The Broadway League Foundation, Inc., the NHSMTA invites one Best Actress and one Best Actor nominee from each local regional ceremony to New York City for a week-long theatre intensive that includes coaching sessions, training, and rehearsals led by some of Broadway's most accomplished professionals. Nominees will spend one week in New York City from Sunday, June 18, 2023, through Tuesday, June 27, 2023, and their efforts throughout the week will lead to one extraordinary talent showcase performed live in front of an audience on a Broadway stage. The fourteenth annual Jimmy Awards will take place on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Minskoff Theatre. For more information, please visit www.JimmyAwards.com.

MARCUS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER in Milwaukee, is a premier performing arts community gathering space offering high-quality cultural and community programming. Marcus Performing Arts Center is home to the Milwaukee Ballet, Florentine Opera and First Stage, plus a variety of other important community and family events throughout the year. The touring Broadway series, sponsored by Johnson Financial Group, is recognized as bringing the best of Broadway entertainment to Milwaukee for the past 20 years.

THE GRAND THEATER in Wausau, Wis., has brought the best of the performing arts to North Central Wisconsin since 1927. With a mission to entertain, educate and enrich the community, The Grand works to develop a lifelong appreciation for the arts and enhance the quality of life in the region.

OVERTURE CENTER FOR THE ARTS in Madison, Wis., is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization that features seven state-of-the-art performance spaces and four galleries where national and international touring artists, nine resident companies and hundreds of local artists engage people in nearly 700,000 educational and artistic experiences each year. With the vision to provide “Extraordinary Experiences for All,” Overture's mission is to support and elevate our community's creative culture, economy and quality of life through the arts. overture.org