Overture Welcomes Chief Marketing and Communications Officer To Shared Executive Leadership Team

Jenie Dahlmann joins the organization on Wednesday, July 5.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

Overture Center's executive leadership team has announced an addition to the team: Jenie Dahlmann as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. Dahlmann joins the organization on Wednesday, July 5.

Dahlmann will be an equal member of the executive leadership team and oversee the strategy and performance of marketing, communications and ticketing.

Dahlmann grew up in Michigan and comes to Madison by way of Los Angeles, where she served most recently in the role of Director of Marketing & Engagement at the Younes & Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts. Previously, she served as the Interim VP of Marketing & Communication and Sr. Director of Marketing & Communication for the San Diego Symphony, where she created an Emmy award-nominated launch campaign for their new music director and achieved unprecedented audience growth for both their indoor season and the inaugural season of the 10,000-seat outdoor venue, The Shell. Additionally, Dahlmann has served in senior marketing and communication roles with Interlochen Center for the Arts, Amway Corporation, Petco, Inc. and Borders Group, Inc. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

 

“I left corporate America nearly 10 years ago to serve my passion and dedication to the performing arts. My work for purpose-driven organizations has shown me the transformation and joy live performance provides to a community and its people,” said Dahlmann. “Returning to the Midwest to join the shared leadership team at Overture comes at the perfect time in my career and life. I look forward to serving the community of Madison and expanding our audiences, supporting our resident companies and contributing to Overture's continued success.”

 

Shared Executive Leadership Team: In July 2021, the Overture Center Foundation board approved the shared executive leadership team model in place of the traditional CEO/president model. The shared leadership model values collaborative decision making, increases communication and transparency among staff, flattens the hierarchy structure, creating connected networks and builds partnerships in determining the organization's future.

The following executives comprise the leadership team:

  • Mike Conway, chief operating officer (joined in November 2022 after Jacquie Goetz retired)
  • Jenie Dahlmann, chief marketing and communications officer (starting July 5)
  • Emily Gruenewald, chief development officer
  • Dr. Ed Holmes, chief equity and innovation officer
  • Tim Sauers, chief artistic experiences officer
  • Chris Vogel, chief financial officer and chief business officer

 

“Over the past four years, our team approach to leadership has led to collaborative decision-making and increased communication among staff in all departments,” said Emily Gruenewald. “We know that will continue with the addition of the Chief Marketing and Communications Officer position. Filling this role will allow me to focus my efforts on our increasing development needs and Tim to focus on future programming as we continue to grow Overture Center's reach and impact in our community.”

Sauers agrees, stating, “Our success has come from the diverse skills and perspectives of each leader, and we know that Jenie will use her 30-year experience in marketing to further enhance our brand and strengthen our internal and external relationships.”



