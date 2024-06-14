Overture Center Hosts International Festival 2024 This Month

In just two weeks,
International Festival will return to Overture Center with two days full of performances, food and more! The annual festival will take place on Saturday, June 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 30 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Together, we will celebrate the rich cultural heritage and diversity of our community with free performances throughout Overture by artists who call Dane County home, tasty cuisines, stunning arts and crafts from around the world, and information from many local organizations and businesses with global connections. More than 30 cultures will be represented with more than 30 FREE performances.
Guests may participate in person at Overture or online for select livestreamed performances via
Overture's Facebook page. SATURDAY PERFORMANCES – 10:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Atimevu - Traditional music from Ghana
Beni Daiko - Madison-based Japanese Taiko drumming
Boliviamanta Dance WI - Bolivian Carnival style dances, performed by first and second generation Bolivians
Breckenridge School of Highland Dance - Watch the swirling kilts and vibrant tartans of Scotland
Charlene Adzima and Andreas Transø - A kid-friendly introduction to Irish traditional music
Cris & Ann Plata - South Texas and Mexican border music; Conjunto and Norteño
DanzTrad Traditional Mexican Dance - Promoting Mexican culture and traditions through dance
Guitar House of Madison - Spanish guitar music performed by Gabor Szarvas & friends
Hmong Institute's Heritage Club - Traditional poetry songs (kwv txhiaj) with musical instruments
Karmic Flower Dance Company – Dances of India by Raka Bandyo and the Karmic Flower Dance Company
Last Gaspe - Canadian, Irish and American fiddle music that swings
Limanya Drum & Dance Ensemble - Traditional drumming and dancing from Guinea, West Africa
LuLu Quintet - Sparkling French/Romany "hot club" jazz inspired by Django Reinhardt
Mad Craic Irish Dance - All-adult dance troupe performing both modern & old style Irish dances
Madison Chinese Culture Association - Promoting Chinese culture and supporting our community
Madison Männerchor - Wisconsin's oldest German chorus, performing German & English songs
Madison Pipes & Drums - Madison-based bagpipe band
Meenakshi Ganesan and The Kalaanjali Dance Company - Bharatanatyam - classical Indian dance more than 3,000 years old
Okami Taiko - Eisa - a dynamic festival dance from Okinawa, Japan
Raizes do Brasil - Capoeira - a martial art that fuses self-defense, dance, music and acrobatics
Sadira Middle Eastern Dance - Raqs Sharki - the joyful, classical women's dance of the Middle East
Sergio El Vacilon - Cuban son guajira, Cha Cha Cha, Mambo, solo guitar & vocals
Son Del Atlantico - Colombian fusion band
Tania Tandias Flamenco & Spanish Dance - Fiery flamenco dances from southern Spain
Tri Bratovchedki - A cappella songs in the rhythms, harmonies & languages of Eastern Europe
Yid Vicious - Festive blend of traditional & contemporary Klezmer music
Žaibas Lithuanian Dancers - Sharing, preserving and promoting Lithuanian heritage through dance
Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association - Traditional Sar Ping style of Lion Dance with live music
SUNDAY PERFORMANCES – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Beni Daiko - Madison-based Japanese Taiko drumming
LuLu Quintet - Sparkling French/Romany "hot club" jazz inspired by Django Reinhardt
Madison Chinese Culture Association - Promoting Chinese culture and supporting our community
Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association - Traditional Sar Ping style of Lion Dance with live music
INTERNATIONAL MARKET (Saturday and Sunday) AND FOOD VENDORS (Saturday only)
Akarim African Enterprise
Friendship Force- WI-Madison
Friends of Ukraine
German School of Madison
Greenbush Heritage Foundation
Hope Institute of Uganda
Inti Fair Trade
Italian Workmen's Club – Madison
Jakarta Café
Little Eagle Arts Foundation
MACCO
Madame Chu Delicacies
Made In Mexico, LLC
Madison Arcatao Sister City Project (MASCP)
Madison Kanifing Sister City
Madison-Camaguey Sister City Association
Madison-Rafah Sister City Project
M & J Jamaican Kitch'n
Nazka's Handmade
Nepali American Friendship Association
Otavalo Art
Palestine Partners
Polish Heritage Club of Wisconsin
Rolling Pin Bake Shop
Spinning Handiworks (Formerly Known as Yackack)
The Sam's Elegant Team
UW-Madison International Reach: Cross-Cultural Speakers Program
Warda Bayda Artisans
WESLI - Wisconsin ESL Institute
Performers and vendors are subject to change; for an up-to-date list, please visit
overture.org. Comments
