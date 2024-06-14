Overture Center Hosts International Festival 2024 This Month

The annual festival will take place on Saturday, June 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 30 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

By: Jun. 14, 2024
Overture Center Hosts International Festival 2024 This Month
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

In just two weeks, International Festival will return to Overture Center with two days full of performances, food and more! The annual festival will take place on Saturday, June 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 30 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Together, we will celebrate the rich cultural heritage and diversity of our community with free performances throughout Overture by artists who call Dane County home, tasty cuisines, stunning arts and crafts from around the world, and information from many local organizations and businesses with global connections. More than 30 cultures will be represented with more than 30 FREE performances. 

LATEST NEWS

Review: TINA, THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at The Overture
Two Students From Overture Center's Jerry Awards Program Advance to the Jimmy Awards
Peninsula Players Theatre Awards Scholarships to Local Students
 Overture Center Reveals Lineup For Kids in the Rotunda Summer Session

Guests may participate in person at Overture or online for select livestreamed performances via Overture's Facebook page.

SATURDAY PERFORMANCES – 10:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Atimevu - Traditional music from Ghana
  • Beni Daiko - Madison-based Japanese Taiko drumming
  • Boliviamanta Dance WI - Bolivian Carnival style dances, performed by first and second generation Bolivians
  • Breckenridge School of Highland Dance - Watch the swirling kilts and vibrant tartans of Scotland
  • Charlene Adzima and Andreas Transø - A kid-friendly introduction to Irish traditional music
  • Cris & Ann Plata - South Texas and Mexican border music; Conjunto and Norteño
  • DanzTrad Traditional Mexican Dance - Promoting Mexican culture and traditions through dance
  • Guitar House of Madison - Spanish guitar music performed by Gabor Szarvas & friends
  • Hmong Institute's Heritage Club - Traditional poetry songs (kwv txhiaj) with musical instruments
  • Karmic Flower Dance Company – Dances of India by Raka Bandyo and the Karmic Flower Dance Company
  • Last Gaspe - Canadian, Irish and American fiddle music that swings
  • Limanya Drum & Dance Ensemble - Traditional drumming and dancing from Guinea, West Africa
  • LuLu Quintet - Sparkling French/Romany "hot club" jazz inspired by Django Reinhardt
  • Mad Craic Irish Dance - All-adult dance troupe performing both modern & old style Irish dances
  • Madison Chinese Culture Association - Promoting Chinese culture and supporting our community
  • Madison Männerchor - Wisconsin's oldest German chorus, performing German & English songs
  • Madison Pipes & Drums - Madison-based bagpipe band
  • Meenakshi Ganesan and The Kalaanjali Dance Company - Bharatanatyam - classical Indian dance more than 3,000 years old
  • Okami Taiko - Eisa - a dynamic festival dance from Okinawa, Japan
  • Raizes do Brasil - Capoeira - a martial art that fuses self-defense, dance, music and acrobatics
  • Sadira Middle Eastern Dance - Raqs Sharki - the joyful, classical women's dance of the Middle East
  • Sergio El Vacilon - Cuban son guajira, Cha Cha Cha, Mambo, solo guitar & vocals
  • Son Del Atlantico - Colombian fusion band
  • Tania Tandias Flamenco & Spanish Dance - Fiery flamenco dances from southern Spain
  • Tri Bratovchedki - A cappella songs in the rhythms, harmonies & languages of Eastern Europe
  • Yid Vicious - Festive blend of traditional & contemporary Klezmer music
  • Žaibas Lithuanian Dancers - Sharing, preserving and promoting Lithuanian heritage through dance
  • Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association - Traditional Sar Ping style of Lion Dance with live music

SUNDAY PERFORMANCES – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Beni Daiko - Madison-based Japanese Taiko drumming
  • LuLu Quintet - Sparkling French/Romany "hot club" jazz inspired by Django Reinhardt
  • Madison Chinese Culture Association - Promoting Chinese culture and supporting our community
  • Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association - Traditional Sar Ping style of Lion Dance with live music

INTERNATIONAL MARKET (Saturday and Sunday) AND FOOD VENDORS (Saturday only)

  • Akarim African Enterprise
  • Friendship Force- WI-Madison
  • Friends of Ukraine
  • German School of Madison
  • Greenbush Heritage Foundation
  • Hope Institute of Uganda
  • Inti Fair Trade
  • Italian Workmen's Club – Madison
  • Jakarta Café
  • Little Eagle Arts Foundation
  • MACCO
  • Madame Chu Delicacies
  • Made In Mexico, LLC
  • Madison Arcatao Sister City Project (MASCP)
  • Madison Kanifing Sister City
  • Madison-Camaguey Sister City Association
  • Madison-Rafah Sister City Project
  • M & J Jamaican Kitch'n
  • Nazka's Handmade
  • Nepali American Friendship Association
  • Otavalo Art
  • Palestine Partners
  • Polish Heritage Club of Wisconsin
  • Rolling Pin Bake Shop
  • Spinning Handiworks (Formerly Known as Yackack)
  • The Sam's Elegant Team
  • UW-Madison International Reach: Cross-Cultural Speakers Program
  • Warda Bayda Artisans
  • WESLI - Wisconsin ESL Institute

 

Performers and vendors are subject to change; for an up-to-date list, please visit overture.org.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

 

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.







Videos