Overture Center Hosts International Festival 2024 This Month

In just two weeks, International Festival will return to Overture Center with two days full of performances, food and more! The annual festival will take place on Saturday, June 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 30 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Together, we will celebrate the rich cultural heritage and diversity of our community with free performances throughout Overture by artists who call Dane County home, tasty cuisines, stunning arts and crafts from around the world, and information from many local organizations and businesses with global connections. More than 30 cultures will be represented with more than 30 FREE performances.

Guests may participate in person at Overture or online for select livestreamed performances via Overture's Facebook page.

SATURDAY PERFORMANCES – 10:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Atimevu - Traditional music from Ghana

Beni Daiko - Madison-based Japanese Taiko drumming

Boliviamanta Dance WI - Bolivian Carnival style dances, performed by first and second generation Bolivians

Breckenridge School of Highland Dance - Watch the swirling kilts and vibrant tartans of Scotland

Charlene Adzima and Andreas Transø - A kid-friendly introduction to Irish traditional music

Cris & Ann Plata - South Texas and Mexican border music; Conjunto and Norteño

DanzTrad Traditional Mexican Dance - Promoting Mexican culture and traditions through dance

Guitar House of Madison - Spanish guitar music performed by Gabor Szarvas & friends

Hmong Institute's Heritage Club - Traditional poetry songs (kwv txhiaj) with musical instruments

Karmic Flower Dance Company – Dances of India by Raka Bandyo and the Karmic Flower Dance Company

Last Gaspe - Canadian, Irish and American fiddle music that swings

Limanya Drum & Dance Ensemble - Traditional drumming and dancing from Guinea, West Africa

LuLu Quintet - Sparkling French/Romany "hot club" jazz inspired by Django Reinhardt

Mad Craic Irish Dance - All-adult dance troupe performing both modern & old style Irish dances

Madison Chinese Culture Association - Promoting Chinese culture and supporting our community

Madison Männerchor - Wisconsin's oldest German chorus, performing German & English songs

Madison Pipes & Drums - Madison-based bagpipe band

Meenakshi Ganesan and The Kalaanjali Dance Company - Bharatanatyam - classical Indian dance more than 3,000 years old

Okami Taiko - Eisa - a dynamic festival dance from Okinawa, Japan

Raizes do Brasil - Capoeira - a martial art that fuses self-defense, dance, music and acrobatics

Sadira Middle Eastern Dance - Raqs Sharki - the joyful, classical women's dance of the Middle East

Sergio El Vacilon - Cuban son guajira, Cha Cha Cha, Mambo, solo guitar & vocals

Son Del Atlantico - Colombian fusion band

Tania Tandias Flamenco & Spanish Dance - Fiery flamenco dances from southern Spain

Tri Bratovchedki - A cappella songs in the rhythms, harmonies & languages of Eastern Europe

Yid Vicious - Festive blend of traditional & contemporary Klezmer music

Žaibas Lithuanian Dancers - Sharing, preserving and promoting Lithuanian heritage through dance

Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association - Traditional Sar Ping style of Lion Dance with live music

SUNDAY PERFORMANCES – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Beni Daiko - Madison-based Japanese Taiko drumming

LuLu Quintet - Sparkling French/Romany "hot club" jazz inspired by Django Reinhardt

Madison Chinese Culture Association - Promoting Chinese culture and supporting our community

Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association - Traditional Sar Ping style of Lion Dance with live music

INTERNATIONAL MARKET (Saturday and Sunday) AND FOOD VENDORS (Saturday only)

Akarim African Enterprise

Friendship Force- WI-Madison

Friends of Ukraine

German School of Madison

Greenbush Heritage Foundation

Hope Institute of Uganda

Inti Fair Trade

Italian Workmen's Club – Madison

Jakarta Café

Little Eagle Arts Foundation

MACCO

Madame Chu Delicacies

Made In Mexico, LLC

Madison Arcatao Sister City Project (MASCP)

Madison Kanifing Sister City

Madison-Camaguey Sister City Association

Madison-Rafah Sister City Project

M & J Jamaican Kitch'n

Nazka's Handmade

Nepali American Friendship Association

Otavalo Art

Palestine Partners

Polish Heritage Club of Wisconsin

Rolling Pin Bake Shop

Spinning Handiworks (Formerly Known as Yackack)

The Sam's Elegant Team

UW-Madison International Reach: Cross-Cultural Speakers Program

Warda Bayda Artisans

WESLI - Wisconsin ESL Institute

Performers and vendors are subject to change; for an up-to-date list, please visit overture.org.

