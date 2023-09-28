Overture Center Foundation Reveals Board Changes

Overture Center's Foundation Board of Directors gathered for its annual meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 27. This leadership group reviewed the annual report for the 2022/23 fiscal year, set goals for the months ahead and announced member updates. Seven members have rotated off the board and six members have been added.

The Overture Center Foundation Board consists of 24 members with nine executive leaders. Board members are well-respected individuals from Madison and Dane County, representing a wide spectrum of professional and civic expertise. They oversee operations and provide governance pertaining to the Foundation, ensuring the legal and moral health of the organization. Board members meet every other month in full and by committee, including Executive Committee, Finance/Audit Committee and Development Committee.

Click here to view a full list of Overture Center Foundation's Board of Directors.

New members of the Overture Center Foundation Board of Directors include:

Peng Her, CEO, The Hmong Institute

Lynn Heslinga, CPA Principal, SVA Certified Public Accountants

Kenneth Lammersfeld, Executive Vice President–COO, Park Bank

Kurt Lin, Retired Managing Director/Portfolio Manager, Cuna Mutual Insurance

Gloria Reyes, Interim Co-Deputy Director, Dane County Department of Human Services

Andy White, Realtor, First Weber Realtors

Returning members include:

Keith Baumgartner, Retired Accounting Professional

· Joanna Burish, Managing Partner, Custer Financial

· Mark Clear, Consultant, Clear Solutions, LLC

Lynette Fons*, Attorney, JD CCEP

· Phil Greenwood, Senior Lecturer, Strategy and Entrepreneurship, Wisconsin School of Business, UW-Madison

Julie Marriott*, Philanthropist

· Sarah Marty* (Secretary), UW-Madison Arts Institute, Faculty Associate at WI School of Business

· Deborah Meiners, partner at DeWitt Law Firm

Oscar Mireles*, Mayoral designee, Director, Omega School

· Everett Mitchell, Honorable Reverend, Dane County Circuit Court Judge

· Rev. Tony Patterson* (Vice Chair), retired from Bread of Life Church, Wausau, Wis.

Frank D. Peregrine, Founder, Cambridge Winery

Greg Pfluger* (Treasurer), CIO, American Family Insurance

· Jim St. Vincent, Retired VP of Human Resources at American Family Insurance

John Surdyk* (Past Chair), Director, Initiative for Studies in Transformational Entrepreneurship, UW-Madison

· Hanah Jon Taylor, Mayoral appointee, Musician, Business Owner

· Mike Verveer*, Mayoral appointee, Alder, Madison Common Council

Jim Yehle*(Chair), President & CEO, J.H. Findorff and Son Inc.

*Indicates executive committee member

Departing members include:

Julia Arata-Fratta

Juliet Aylward

Katie Dowling-Marcus

Ana Hooker

Sabrina Madison

Jim Matras

Pablo Sanchez

"It is with sincere appreciation that we recognize Julia, Juliet, Katie, Ana, Sabrina, Jim and Pablo for their immeasurable contributions to Overture Center for the Arts,” said Jim Yehle, Interim Chair of the Overture Center Foundation Board. “We are grateful for their servant-leadership in supporting Overture Center to provide quality, engaging and inspiring programming for our community. "