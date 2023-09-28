Overture Center Foundation Reveals Board Changes

The Overture Center Foundation Board consists of 24 members with nine executive leaders.

By: Sep. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 2 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Overture Center Foundation Reveals Board Changes

Overture Center Foundation Reveals Board Changes

Overture Center's Foundation Board of Directors gathered for its annual meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 27. This leadership group reviewed the annual report for the 2022/23 fiscal year, set goals for the months ahead and announced member updates. Seven members have rotated off the board and six members have been added. 

 

The Overture Center Foundation Board consists of 24 members with nine executive leaders. Board members are well-respected individuals from Madison and Dane County, representing a wide spectrum of professional and civic expertise. They oversee operations and provide governance pertaining to the Foundation, ensuring the legal and moral health of the organization. Board members meet every other month in full and by committee, including Executive Committee, Finance/Audit Committee and Development Committee.

 

Click here to view a full list of Overture Center Foundation's Board of Directors.

 

New members of the Overture Center Foundation Board of Directors include:

  • Peng Her, CEO, The Hmong Institute
  • Lynn Heslinga, CPA Principal, SVA Certified Public Accountants
  • Kenneth Lammersfeld, Executive Vice President–COO, Park Bank
  • Kurt Lin, Retired Managing Director/Portfolio Manager, Cuna Mutual Insurance
  • Gloria Reyes, Interim Co-Deputy Director, Dane County Department of Human Services
  • Andy White, Realtor, First Weber Realtors

 

Returning members include:

  • Keith Baumgartner, Retired Accounting Professional

·       Joanna Burish, Managing Partner, Custer Financial

·       Mark Clear, Consultant, Clear Solutions, LLC

  • Lynette Fons*, Attorney, JD CCEP

·       Phil Greenwood, Senior Lecturer, Strategy and Entrepreneurship, Wisconsin School of Business, UW-Madison

  • Julie Marriott*, Philanthropist

·       Sarah Marty* (Secretary), UW-Madison Arts Institute, Faculty Associate at WI School of Business

·       Deborah Meiners, partner at DeWitt Law Firm

  • Oscar Mireles*, Mayoral designee, Director, Omega School

·       Everett Mitchell, Honorable Reverend, Dane County Circuit Court Judge

·       Rev. Tony Patterson* (Vice Chair), retired from Bread of Life Church, Wausau, Wis.

  • Frank D. Peregrine, Founder, Cambridge Winery
  • Greg Pfluger* (Treasurer), CIO, American Family Insurance

·       Jim St. Vincent, Retired VP of Human Resources at American Family Insurance

  • John Surdyk* (Past Chair), Director, Initiative for Studies in Transformational Entrepreneurship, UW-Madison

·       Hanah Jon Taylor, Mayoral appointee, Musician, Business Owner

·       Mike Verveer*, Mayoral appointee, Alder, Madison Common Council

  • Jim Yehle*(Chair), President & CEO, J.H. Findorff and Son Inc.

*Indicates executive committee member

Departing members include:

  • Julia Arata-Fratta
  • Juliet Aylward
  • Katie Dowling-Marcus
  • Ana Hooker
  • Sabrina Madison
  • Jim Matras
  • Pablo Sanchez

 

"It is with sincere appreciation that we recognize Julia, Juliet, Katie, Ana, Sabrina, Jim and Pablo for their immeasurable contributions to Overture Center for the Arts,” said Jim Yehle, Interim Chair of the Overture Center Foundation Board. “We are grateful for their servant-leadership in supporting Overture Center to provide quality, engaging and inspiring programming for our community. "



RELATED STORIES - Madison

1
Overture Center Foundation Reveals Board Changes Photo
Overture Center Foundation Reveals Board Changes

Overture Center Foundation announces board changes and sets goals for the future during annual meeting. Find out more about the member updates and plans for the upcoming months.

2
Overture Kicks Off Free 2023/24 Kids In The Rotunda Series in October Photo
Overture Kicks Off Free 2023/24 'Kids In The Rotunda' Series in October

Kids in the Rotunda, Madison's family-friendly, free Saturday arts performance series, kicks off its first performance of the season on Overture Center's Rotunda stage with David Landau on Saturday, Oct. 7. Learn more about the series here!

3
ALADDIN Comes to the Overture Center in October Photo
ALADDIN Comes to the Overture Center in October

The highly-anticipated Disney’s Aladdin is bound to be a magical opener for the 2023/24 Broadway season at Overture Center for the Arts. Learn more about the upcoming musical here!

4
Tickets For RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES On Sale Now at Overture Center Photo
Tickets For RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES On Sale Now at Overture Center

RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles will take audiences on an electrifying journey through the eras with Sgt. Pepper and Magical Mystery Tour as well as other Beatles' favorites! Join the fun on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. in Overture Hall. Get ticket information and more here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Ariana DeBose Leads Disney's WISH Movie Musical Trailer Video
Ariana DeBose Leads Disney's WISH Movie Musical Trailer
Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece' Video
Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece'
Lele Pons Dances to 'El Tango de Roxanne' From MOULIN ROUGE! on DWTS Video
Lele Pons Dances to 'El Tango de Roxanne' From MOULIN ROUGE! on DWTS
View all Videos

Madison SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Timely Intervention by the Former Barber of Seville (Figaro’s Final Adventure)
Bartell Theatre (9/29-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
Peninsula Players Theatre (9/06-10/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You