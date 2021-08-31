Overture Center Announces Additional 2021/22 Performances

Overture Center for the Arts will welcome back artists and patrons to our world-class facility starting in September. The fall and winter "Overture Presents" shows were announced in May. Now 15 more shows have been added to the schedule, giving patrons more options for subscription packages and nights out with family and friends.

"Since the announcement of our 2021/22 fall and winter shows a few months ago, we've continued to lock in more extraordinary performances," said Tim Sauers, chief artistic experiences officer. "We've added 15 shows between January and June 2022. Whether you enjoy dance, comedy or music, you're sure to find several options that will draw you back to the theater."

Visit overture.org to view a "sizzle reel" of the spring/summer season, then tune in Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m. for a virtual Q&A session with Tim Sauers and Jess Schuknecht, director of ticketing.

Additional 2021/22 Overture Presents Shows:

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! Mystery Science Theater 3000 LIVE: Time Bubble Tour | Thursday, Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall

The Ailey Company uses the universal language of dance as a medium for honoring the past, celebrating the present and fearlessly reaching into the future.

NEW! NASSIM | Tuesday, March 8 - Saturday, March 12, 7:30 p.m. each night (plus a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday) | Promenade Hall

From Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour comes an audacious new theatrical experiment.

Each night a different performer joins the playwright on stage, while the script waits unseen in a sealed box.

FAREWELL TOUR! The Very Hungry Caterpillar & Other Eric Carle Classics | Saturday, March 12, 10:30 a.m. | Capitol Theater

Mermaid Theatre's lively compilation captures the magic of three Eric Carle favorites: The Mixed-Up Chameleon, The Very Hungry Caterpillar and Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! One Night of Queen performed by Gary Mullen and The Works | Wednesday, March 16, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

One Night of Queen is a tribute to the popular British rock band and its front man, the electric and charismatic Freddie Mercury.

Riding high on the popularity of the film Bohemian Rhapsody, the performance features Gary Mullen and the Works recreating the band's iconic sounds.

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! RAIN - A Tribute to the Beatles | Friday, April 1, 8 p.m. | Overture Hall

In a celebration of the anniversary of Abbey Road, RAIN will bring the greatest hits of this epic recording to life... plus all your early Beatles favorites.

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! STOMP | Friday, April 1, 8 p.m. | Saturday, April 2, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. | Sunday, April 3, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. | Capitol Theater

STOMP is explosive, provocative, sophisticated, sexy, utterly unique and appeals to audiences of all ages.

The return of the percussive hit brings some new surprises and two new full-scale routines, utilizing props like tractor tire inner tubes and paint cans.

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! Whose Live Anyway? | Saturday, April 2, 8 p.m. | Overture Hall

Cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray will leave you gasping with the very witty scenes they invent before your eyes.

Audience participation is key to the show so bring your suggestions, and you might be asked to join the cast onstage!

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! Trinity Irish Dance Company | Thursday, April 21, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall

It's everything you expect, but like nothing you'd imagine.

Trinity Irish Dance Company dazzles audiences with its hard-driving percussive power, lightning-fast agility and aerial grace.

NEW! Afrique en Cirque | Friday, April 29, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

A highly colorful creation featuring a handful of amazing acrobats and musicians from Cirque Kalabanté, performing their authentic choreography to the frantic rhythms of djembes and other native instruments of Guinea.

NEW! Doodle POP | Sunday, May 8, 3 p.m. | Capitol Theater

A mischievous duo starts to doodle... and ends up creating a whole imaginative world!

This touching and playful non-verbal show uses live musicians who perform the accompanying score and sound effects, stunning interactive animation projections and live whiteboard drawings, and an abundance of theatrical imagination.

Produced by BRUSH Theatre from Seoul, South Korea.

NEW! The Flying Karamazov Brothers present 4 PLAY | Thursday, June 9, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Calling themselves a theatrical experiment, The Flying Karamazov Brothers have turned juggling into an art form with a unique blend of music, comedy, dance and the ability to keep multiple objects of any kind in the air.

How to get tickets:

Single tickets for most fall and winter Overture Presents shows are on sale now. More shows will go on sale this fall; watch for notifications via email. Save money by ordering subscriptions to Broadway at Overture and National Geographic Live, or create an Overture Presents "Make Your Own" series package* with three or more non-Broadway titles: buy three or more shows to get 10% off, buy five or more shows to get 15% off, buy seven or more shows to get 20% off.

* New purchases cannot be combined with previously purchased shows to receive discounts. Discounts do not apply to What the Constitution Means to Me, STOMP, An Evening with C.S. Lewis and One Night of Queen.

Many shows offer discounted group tickets for orders of 10 or more tickets in the same show/performance. Email groups@overture.org for more information.