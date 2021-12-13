Overture Announces The Fourth Installment Of The HARRY POTTER Film Concert Series

The Harry Potter Film Concert Series returns to Overture Center for the Arts with Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert, the fourth film in the Harry Potter series, on May 21-22, 2022. The Madison Symphony Orchestra will perform the magical score live from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire while the entire film plays in high-definition on a 40-foot screen.

In 2016, CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Consumer Products announced the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, a global concert tour celebrating the Harry Potter films. Since the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert in 2016, more than 2.7 million fans have enjoyed this magical experience from the Wizarding World, which is scheduled to include over 1,295 performances across more than 48 countries worldwide through 2021.

In Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter is mysteriously entered into the Triwizard Tournament, a grueling contest among three wizarding schools in which he confronts a dragon, water demons and an enchanted maze only to find himself in Lord Voldemort's grasp. All will change when Harry, Ron and Hermione leave childhood forever and face challenges beyond their imagining.

Winning both the International Film Music Critics AWARD (IFMCA) and ASCAP Film and Television Music Award for the score, the rich tapestry of music composed by Patrick Doyle (Brave, Hamlet, Sense and Sensibility) brought fresh emotional gravitas with darker melodic undercurrents as Harry Potter, Ron and Hermione face these new adventures.

Justin Freer, president of CineConcerts and producer/conductor of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, explains, "The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world. It is with great pleasure that we bring fans for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. This is truly an unforgettable event."

Brady Beaubien of CineConcerts and Concert Producer for the Harry Potter Film Concert Series added, "Harry Potter is synonymous with excitement around the world, and we hope that by performing this incredible music with the full movie, audiences will enjoy returning to The Wizarding World."

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. via overture.org for Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert.

For more information on the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, please visit www.harrypotterinconcert.com.