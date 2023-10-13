Nurse Blake Brings New SHOCK ADVISED COMEDY TOUR To Overture Center

The performance is on Friday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

Internationally touring comedian, nurse and viral video star NURSE BLAKE is bringing his massive 100-city Shock Advised Comedy Tour to Overture Center on Friday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. Tickets ($39.50-$79.50) are available at overture.org.

Hailed as a "genuine phenomenon" by The New York Times, Blake Lynch, aka @NurseBlake, worked in trauma centers around the country before his career in comedy. As a way to cope with stress with his nursing job, Blake started posting original comedy videos aimed at his profession. His lighthearted videos connected with nurses, nursing students and healthcare workers around the world gaining Nurse Blake 3.5M followers on social media and over 300M views. But it's not only nursing professionals who delight in Nurse Blake's comedy, it is for everyone. Fans worldwide know Nurse Blake from his viral videos and sold-out tours featuring live skits, videos and interactive stories drawn from his real-life, and this year he will be bringing a new hour and promises next level fun on his Shock Advised Comedy Tour!

“I'm so excited to hit the road again this year and meet my amazing community IRL,” said Nurse Blake. “The 2022 PTO tour was my biggest tour to date, and I know this year will be even better. The room will be so electric, shock is advised!”

About Nurse Blake

Blake Lynch, aka Nurse Blake is a nurse, creator, internationally touring comedian, healthcare advocate and keynote speaker. Earning viral video status via his light takes on his experience as a nurse, he now takes his comedy to stages around the world, bringing nurses together through his humor and inspiration. Nurse Blake's 2022 PTO Comedy Tour began as a 14-show run and grew to 55 shows due to demand. He is the creator of NurseCon at Sea, one of the largest and most popular nursing conferences, and the NurseCon App, which provides the free continuing nursing education courses. Nurse Blake is also the author of the best-selling children's book "I Want To Be A Nurse When I Grow Up," available online and at bookstores everywhere. More info at nurseblake.com.




