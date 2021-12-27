Madison Ballet Cancels Final Performances of THE NUTCRACKER

Madison Ballet was forced to cancel the final two performances of The Nutcracker, which were scheduled for December 26, due to COVID-19.

A Facebook post on the company's official page reads: "Despite the incredible efforts of the organization and Overture Center for the Arts to ensure the safety of audiences and artists alike, the current situation has forced this difficult decision decision for the health of our community."

Madison Ballet's annual production of The Nutcracker returned to Overture Hall in 2021, blending Tchaikovsky's famous score, played by the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra with all-new choreography in celebration of Madison Ballet's 40th Anniversary Season. Performances began on December 17.

This story follows young Clara as she dreams of traveling one winter's night with her beloved Nutcracker doll. Escorted by swirling snowflakes and her mysterious godfather Drosselmeyer, they meet a cast of colorful characters from far-away lands in an adventure sure to bring out the child in all of us.