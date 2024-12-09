MJ THE MUSICAL Comes to Overture in June

Overture Center for the Arts has announced that individual tickets for MJ the Musical will go on sale starting Friday, Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. MJ makes its Madison, Wis. premiere at Overture Center from Tuesday, June 17 through Sunday, June 22, 2025.

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry comes to Madison in MJ, the multiple Tony Award®-winning musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. It’s thrilling sold out crowds on Broadway, in cities across North America and in London’s West End… and now MJ is startin’ somethin’ in Madison, Wis.

The MJ creative team features Scenic Design by two-time Tony and Emmy Award winner Derek McLane, Lighting Design by seven-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, Costume Design by Tony and Emmy Award winner Paul Tazewell, Sound Design by Tony Award winner Gareth Owen, Projection Design by two-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini, Hair & Wig Design by two-time Emmy Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe and Makeup Design by Emmy nominee Joe Dulude II. The creative team also features Musical Supervision by Tony Award nominee David Holcenberg, Orchestrations and Arrangements by David Holcenberg and Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb, and Music Direction by Nathanael Wilkerson and Jason Yarcho. Casting by The Telsey Office / Rachel Hoffman, CSA, Lindsay Levine, CSA.

The MJ First National Tour is general managed by Bespoke Theatricals. The stage management team is led by Production Stage Manager Nicole Olson, Stage Manager Xavier Khan and Assistant Stage Managers Alexander Pierce, Christopher K Anaya-Gorman and Lauren Taylor Winston. The company management team is led by Company Manager Eric Armstrong and Assistant Company Manager Bianca Jean-Charles.