Jerry Ensemble Teens Will Sing Musical Theater Classics and Broadway Hits

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Jerry Ensemble members will take the stage again with their annual 75-minute cabaret performance featuring everything from beloved musical theater classics to the latest Broadway hits. See the show on Thursday, May 29 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. in Promenade Hall. Tickets for this all-ages cabaret are $30.

These accomplished high school singers—hailing from over 16 Wisconsin schools—will wow you with solos, duets, trios and more. Sing along with familiar favorites, discover new showstoppers and enjoy an evening of pure musical magic. With their incredible talent and infectious energy, these performers are sure to leave you smiling, inspired and humming long after the final note. Don't miss this unforgettable night!

Overture Center's Jerry Ensembles (Central and Southern) are premier performance groups representing The Jerrys, Overture's High School Musical Theater Awards Program, featuring select vocal performers. The accomplished singers of the Jerry Ensemble participate in the group 2-4 years each, delighting audiences with songs from musical theater, movies, legendary artists and more. They present solos, duets, trios and group performances in front of a variety of audiences in a variety of settings each year, including the Jerry Awards Ceremony, Cocktails with Tim & Karra, UW basketball games and Kids in the Rotunda.

According to Karra Beach, Overture's director of Broadway engagement programs, many of these performances are unlike those students experience at school or with other theater groups: “In most of these settings, they are performing in a smaller space where they can easily see the audience. The Cabaret requires a different set of performer tools, and it's the time we get to hear the students tell their own stories and how they connect to their music. They may sing in character, but they are sharing themselves with the audience, too.”

Comments

Best Revival of a Play - Live Standings Romeo + Juliet - 39% Yellow Face - 16% Our Town - 13% Vote Now!