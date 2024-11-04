Christian Rock Band Newsboys To Perform at Capitol Theater In April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Christian rock icons Newsboys are bringing their Worldwide Revival Nights Tour to Overture Center’s Capitol Theater on Sunday, April 27 at 7 p.m. Celebrated for nearly 40 years in the Christian music industry, Newsboys have been setting stages ablaze across the globe, and this spring, they’re ready to bring their powerhouse sound and uplifting energy to Madison.



With 17 studio albums—six of which have gone gold—Newsboys continue to inspire fans worldwide with chart-topping hits. Led by frontman Michael Tait, with bandmates Duncan Phillips, Jeff Frankenstein, Jody Davis and Adam Agee, the band’s explosive performances and heartfelt lyrics are sure to leave fans wanting more. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 8, at 11 a.m. at overture.org—don’t miss out!



With a decades-spanning career and a vastly impressive catalog blending different styles, genres and even band members at times, Newsboys is a name within the Christian music space that can’t be ignored. Since the beginning of their careers, Newsboys have propelled countless hits up the charts, explored the universe of books and film, and traveled millions of miles to bring their live show to as many corners of the world as possible; all while in constant pursuit of reinvention and inspiration in the midst of following their calling.



Michael Tait says it best, from center-stage every single night: “We feel called to what we do. If we didn’t, we couldn’t continue on this path. We have families at home, loved ones and friends that we say goodbye to every time we leave town to play a show or walk into a writing session or spend hours in a studio. We give hours and hours of our time and energy and minds, and it’s an honor to do so, because we know that we are walking in our calling.”

Hits like “We Believe,” “Magnetic,” “Born Again” and Platinum-certified mega hit “God’s Not Dead,” which birthed a film franchise of the same name, have defined the group’s career. Newsboys have sold more than 10 million albums spanning 24 studio recordings, and the group has no intention of slowing down. In addition, they’ve amassed one RIAA Double Platinum® and eight RIAA Gold® certifications, 33 #1 radio hits, four GRAMMY® nominations, two American Music Award® nods and multiple Gospel Music Association Dove® awards.



While the accolades are received with gratitude from the five who make up Newsboys, they’re not what drives the group. Following the release and success of their last full-length recording, “STAND,” the group got to work on their next music project and yet another reinvention of who we know Newsboys to be. Always surprising their audience with something new and exciting, the group announced this year that they’ve added a new face to the band. Adam Agee, longtime friend and frontman for Stellar Kart and Audio Adrenaline, was welcomed into the fold and has spent the majority of this year working alongside Tait and the band on the group’s next musical endeavor – a project slated to release this year.



Agee and Newsboys have spent many years touring together, so the shift from friends to bandmates came naturally. “I’ve called these guys some of my best friends for years now,” Agee explains. “We’re all really excited to share this next project with the world, and to play some of these songs live next year. It’s something we’re proud of and shares a message that we think the world needs to hear right now.”



Tait goes on to comment about the adoption of Agee into the band: “It’s always so much fun to surprise our fans with a new twist on what they know us to be. Just when they think they have us figured out, when they know all our lyrics or have seen our show multiple times, we throw a curveball their way. We get to share an entirely new side of who we are with them. It’s really special.”



One thing is clear about Newsboys...the mission of the group has remained the same for the last 30 years, and it’s not changing anytime soon. In the midst of a world rattled by racial division, political tension, war, hunger and mental health anguish – Tait, Duncan, Jeff, Jody and Adam are here to be loud about their faith, and about the God they serve. “You can say so much in a three-minute song. You can change a person’s life. In a moment, you can change the world,” Tait shares. “That is an incredibly blessed and privileged position to be in. It’s one we don’t take lightly. We’re here to be conduits of something special and to share what we believe with whoever will listen.”

