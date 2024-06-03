'Arts Career Exploration Spotlight' Will Return to Overture this Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Overture Center's Arts Career Exploration Spotlight (ACES) is back! Launched in 2019, the program was discontinued due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ACES empowers Madison-area middle and high-school students of color to explore local arts organizations and career possibilities through hands-on experiences. Two sessions will be offered this summer: June 10-28 and July 8-25, with an end-of-summer celebration for all participants on Friday, July 26.

As the anchor of downtown Madison’s cultural arts district and the largest nonprofit arts organization in Wisconsin, Overture is committed to creating new opportunities for Madison-area young people who have been systemically left out of the arts.

“It is a true honor to join the Equity & Innovation team at Overture and help bring this program back. It is bringing a personal dream of mine to fruition,” said Allison Ward, Overture’s new equity and innovation program manager, who oversees the program. “Growing up, I always saw myself as a performer but never knew the full breath of the opportunities provided by the arts. I was lucky to have a supportive family that helped me explore options and resources, and I’ve wanted to be part of that journey for students like me who want to see themselves in arts careers, too.”

ACES offers activities customized to the needs, interests and abilities of participating students. Overture has partnered with organizations throughout the community and beyond to offer various perspectives on working in the expansive range of visual and performing arts. Students are encouraged to engage in various arts forms—from painting and sculpture to music, dance and theater, and gain exposure to varied arts careers—from administration to technical careers and art creation.

Middle school students who have completed sixth grade through recent high school seniors are welcome to apply. Students who complete the entire three-week program receive a stipend.

Key elements of ACES include arts careers exploration, literacy, financial literacy, experiential field trips connected to the arts, written and verbal communication skills and health and wellbeing. Arts experiences will include administrative, artistic and technical careers.

OVERTURE CENTER FOR THE ARTS in Madison, Wis., is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization that features seven state-of-the-art performance spaces and four galleries where national and international touring artists, nine resident companies and hundreds of local artists engage people in nearly 700,000 educational and artistic experiences each year. Overture’s mission is to support and elevate our community’s creative culture, economy and quality of life through the arts. overture.org

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.