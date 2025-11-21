Review: ORLANDO at Grand Théâtre

🎭 NEW! Luxembourg Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Luxembourg & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Last week, BroadwayWorld had the pleasure of attending Händel’s Orlando at the Grand Théâtre de Luxembourg, where this remarkable ensemble delivered a visually imaginative and emotionally grounded interpretation of the Baroque classic. What emerged was a staging that felt fresh, coherent, and surprisingly intimate, drawing the audience into an experience that was as conceptually inventive as it was musically compelling.

The setting and its symbolism: One of the most impressive achievements of the production was its world-building. The opera began with the characters appearing as paintings in a gallery. Zoroastro, portrayed as a curator-like guardian of the space, brought them to life by shining light upon their portraits—an elegant visual metaphor for the awakening of the narrative. From that point onward, the symbolism was always present. Another great example of this rich tapestry of meaning was the approach to costumes. As the story progressed, the characters underwent subtle but meaningful costume changes that reflected their diverse states of mind and evolving positions in relationships. This approach created a fluid, layered environment where art and life continually influenced one another.

Unrequited love: The opera’s intricate web of unrequited love was handled with exceptional clarity and emotional intelligence. The longing between Orlando, Angelica, Medoro, and Dorinda unfolded with a sincerity that avoided melodrama while embracing genuine vulnerability. The staging underscored the circular nature of their passions, and one standout musical moment—a trio in which three voices intertwined in aching harmony—captured the tension and complexity at the core of the story. In that passage, the performers’ vocal precision and expressive control made the audience feel the weight of desire that could never quite be fulfilled.

The children: Adding an unexpected yet meaningful dimension to the production was the presence of children visiting the gallery, each paired with one of the principal characters. These young observers became emotional mirrors, responding through movement and choreography to the tensions unfolding around them. The interplay between singers and dancers was both subtle and affecting, offering a poignant reminder that every emotional journey leaves traces in the world.

As always, our thanks to the Grand Théâtre and the entire cast.

To reach out to the writer: nuno.de.sousa.lopes@gmail.com

Photo Credit: © Thomas Amouroux

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Luxembourg News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...