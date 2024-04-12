Watch Thunder Over Louisville From The Kentucky Center This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Thunder at The Kentucky Center will return this month! Enjoy the excitement and spectacle of Thunder Over Louisville from the comfort of The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts.

You can enjoy amazing views of the air show and fireworks from all three levels inside The Kentucky Center building and outside on the Belvedere. In the event of inclement weather, The Center is an ideal spot to get a full view of the show without worrying about rain, cold or wind. CLICK HERE to see the views.

There will be live entertainment by Redline Performing Arts and Cowboy Preachers Club. Families will appreciate convenient access to The Center's restrooms, activities for families, ample outdoor viewing space on the Belvedere, and food service and concessions without waiting in long lines, all in a safe environment. There will be multiple bars available where adults can enjoy a variety of beer, wine options, and specialty cocktails.

The Kentucky Center Parking Garage will open at 9:30 a.m. Prepaid parking can be purchased in advance here for $25. Parking the day-of the event will be first come, first served and also cost $25.

For more information regarding the Thunder menu, the full schedule of events, entry instructions, access services options, prohibited items and more, please click here.

WHEN: Saturday, April 20, 2024, doors open at 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: The Kentucky Center - 501 W Main Street

COST: Tickets are $55 for adults and $30 for children (12 and younger) + fees. Tickets are on sale now at kentuckyperformingarts.org.