Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards; First Stats Announced!

The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. Here are the current standings for Louisville: Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Sara Gettelfinger - THE WIZARD OF OZ - ACT Louisville Productions 43%



GREASE

30%

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

27%

Heather Folsom -- Derby Dinner PlayhouseMegan Bliss -- Kentucky Shakespeare Festival

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jason Cooper and Carrie Cooke Ketterman - GREY GARDENS - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 56%

Sharon Harrah - CLUE THE MUSICAL - Derby Dinner Playhouse 23%

Donna Lawrence-Downs - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Kentucky Shakespeare 16%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Jason Cooper - GREY GARDENS - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 50%

Drew Fracher - THE WIZARD OF OZ - ACT Louisville Productions 25%

Cyndi Skellie - BRIGHT STAR - Shelby County Community Theater 24%



Best Direction Of A Play

Matt Wallace - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Kentucky Shakespeare 47%

Amy Attaway - HENRY V - Kentucky Shakespeare 39%

Tony Prince - PUNTS - The Liminal Playhouse 14%



Best Direction Of A Stream

Jason Cooper - CLUE: THE STAY AT HOME EDITION - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 59%

Cris Eli Blak - IT HAPPENED IN JEFFERSON SQUARE - Derby City Playwrights 41%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nick Dent - GREY GARDENS - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 78%

Lindsay Krupski - PUNTS - The Liminal Playhouse 22%



Best Musical

GREY GARDENS - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 66%

BRIGHT STAR - SHELBY COUNTY COMMUNITY THEATRE - 2021 34%



Best Performer In A Musical

Carrie Cooke Ketterman - GREY GARDENS - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 29%

Trent Everett Byers - THE WIZARD OF OZ - ACT Louisville Productions 18%

Jennifer Poliski - BRIGHT STAR - 2021 15%



Best Performer In A Play

Zachary Burrell - HENRY V - Kentucky Shakespeare 36%

Jonathan Patrick O'Brien - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Kentucky Shakespeare 18%

Bobby Conte - THE MOUSETRAP - Derby Dinner Playhouse 16%



Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Jason Cooper - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Acting Against Cancer 53%

Lauren McCombs - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Acting Against Cancer 47%



Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Jason Cooper - TRU - Pandora Productions 23%

Michael Drury - THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 21%

Russell Cooper - CLUE: THE STAY AT HOME EDITION - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 20%



Best Play

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Kentucky Shakespeare 58%

HENRY V - Kentucky Shakespeare 34%

PUNTS - The Liminal Playhouse 8%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

GREY GARDENS - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 62%

SEUSSICAL - Derby Dinner Playhouse 28%

PUNTS - The Liminal Playhouse 10%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ron Riall - CLUE THE MUSICAL - Derby Dinner Playhouse 74%

Eric Allgeier - PUNTS - The Liminal Playhouse 26%



Best Streaming Play

CLUE: THE STAY AT HOME EDITION - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 22%

THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 20%

IT HAPPENED IN JEFFERSON SQUARE - Derby City Playwrights 19%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Courtney Glenny - GREY GARDENS - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 25%

Audrey Lucas - THE WIZARD OF OZ - ACT Louisville Productions 24%

Sam Mannino - GREY GARDENS - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 12%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Will DeVary - HENRY V - Kentucky Shakespeare 34%

Matthew Brennan - THE MOUSETRAP - 2021 28%

Rita Thomas - DEARLY BELOVED - Derby Dinner Playhouse 26%

