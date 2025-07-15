Vince Gill To Perform At Kentucky Center's Whitney Hall This July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Outback and Kentucky Performing Arts will present An Evening with Vince Gill at the Kentucky Center’s Whitney Hall on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

A country music legend known for his smooth tenor voice, masterful guitar work, and emotionally resonant songwriting, Vince Gill has earned a place among the genre’s most celebrated artists. With more than 20 studio albums and 22 Grammy Awards to his name—the most of any male country artist—Gill continues to captivate audiences with both classic hits and new material.

Born in Norman, Oklahoma, Gill first gained prominence with the country-rock band Pure Prairie League before launching a successful solo career in the 1980s. He became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1991, was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2007, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012. Since 2017, Gill has also toured with the Eagles, contributing guitar and vocals.

Tickets are available now at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org.